Some Thug Attacked a Cop in NY...And You Could Probably Guess What Happened at Arraignment

A New York City police officer was almost killed and the suspect is still free walking the streets. The suspect tried to throw an undercover officer onto the subway tracks. Oh sure, the person was arrested, but assaulting police isn’t enough to keep the man remanded. Nope. Remember Mayor Bill de Blasio tweaked the bail laws because he felt bad for criminals who couldn’t be set free or something. So, this clown, Ricardo Hernandez, is out walking the streets. The judge’s hands were tied. And Hernandez is the perfect encapsulation of what liberal America thinks is an upstanding citizen…by only having three hate crime charges to his rap sheet (via NY Post):

Suspect Ricardo Hernandez, 32 — who faces three hate-crime charges in the attack on the unnamed cop on a Long Island City train platform around 5:30 p.m. Saturday — has at least 12 prior arrests under his belt. At Hernandez’s arraignment over the attempted push onto the tracks, Queens Supreme Court Justice Louis Nock said the state’s bail-reform measures barred him from holding Hernandez in jail. “My hands are tied because under the new bail rules, I have absolutely no authority or power to set bail on this defendant for this alleged offense,” the judge said. Under the new measures passed last year, attacks that cause no injury are exempt from bail in New York.

The police officer who Hernandez assaulted was Asian, feeding into the city’s spike in hate crimes, but one that’s fallen off the radar due to other news stories, like Chauvin and Daunte Wright, but also because it doesn’t fit the narrative. Liberals would like to say these spates of anti-Asian attacks are due to white supremacy and Donald Trump. Well, when you look at the suspects the NYPD nabbed in these attacks, they are very, very nonwhite. To put it another way, these “white supremacists” look rather odd.