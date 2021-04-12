So, I Guess MSNBC Is Totally Fine Undercutting the Narrative on Vaccines, Huh?

I thought getting the vaccine was key in curbing the spread of COVID. It is—but the same people who say that are also peddling a narrative of abject terror. The experts have become total professionals…in the disemboweling of their own agenda. And the sad thing is we have a host of liberal media figures who just soak it all up. Get vaccinated but stay inside until further notice makes no sense. These clowns have to tell us the benefits of vaccination. They don’t. The good thing is that people are lining up to get vaccinated in droves. Over 100 million have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. We’re heading towards herd immunity, but leave it to MSNBC host Joy Reid to just nuke that with her declaration that she’s going to remain hunkered down because Anthony Fauci said so:

“Party of science” really having a hard time with the scientific miracle of vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Osa5BJnJDv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 11, 2021

Look, that’s her choice, but it’s science fiction. I know you get a second shot, but an Israeli health ministry study on Pfizer showed that subjects were very well protected four weeks after just one dose of the vaccine. Also, Reid, Fauci, and company fail to take into account natural immunity. Scores of Americans have already had the infection and have antibodies. In fact, Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins says that two-thirds of the population probably already had the infection. There are also tens of millions of children who overall don’t get it or spread it.

Do they want us to come out of the pandemic or not? They all want us to get vaccinated but then peddle this nonsense of staying inside. It’s ridiculous. It’s a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate, we have three vaccines, millions of Americans are lining up, and they cannot keep this panic game going forever. The political class thought they had more time to get the COVID passport initiative off the ground as the great ‘welcome back’ moment regarding this pandemic. That timeline is now screwed—and thank God for that.