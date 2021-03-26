Are We Just Going to Let Biden's Massive Brain Malfunction During His First Presser Slip Under the Radar?

President Joe Biden had his first press conference—and it will probably be his last for quite a while. If it wasn’t scripted, it would have been an unmitigated disaster. it was bad, but trainwreck territory was avoided given that his staff orchestrated it to the max. He rambled about the border and immigration. He prevaricated on gun control opting instead to talk about infrastructure. And then, there was the filibuster which took up the lion’s share of the presser. It was here that Biden suffered the most pronounced senior moment thus far.

NEW PHOTOS: Biden's press conference cheat sheet has a picture of each reporter on it, their name, and who to call on in numerical order pic.twitter.com/KFCjNtDewc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2021

Reagan wrote about the filibuster shenanigans which was already a nightmare. The man is losing it. The new line for Democrats is that the filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crow era which is a historically illiterate point. Obama made that point. So, why not get rid of it? Biden had a long pause on that one, but not before we found 2005 clips of Biden and Obama defending the filibuster, so retroactively they’re supporters of Jim Crow and racism. Hey, that’s their rules. You just hate to see it.

CNN's @kaitlancollins: "President Barack Obama said he believed the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. Do you agree?



President Biden: "Yes."



Collins: "If not, why not abolish it if it's a relic of the Jim Crow era?"



Biden: *long pause* pic.twitter.com/33V3x1r3nq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2021

Sen. Barack Obama in 2005 vigorously defending the filibuster, which he now decries as a “Jim Crow relic:” pic.twitter.com/ha6OrW2vzK — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) March 25, 2021

ICYMI late last night -- Ben Sasse delivered a historic 45 minute speech -- reading back then Senator Biden's own prolific defense of the filibuster in 2005 word for word.



The original speech --> https://t.co/vkDTmAtNFg



Sasse's delivery last nighthttps://t.co/A4T4EurdK9 https://t.co/U0ELHI8MaC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2021

The filibuster isn't a Jim Crow relic..it was created long before JC and was used way more in the past two decades than it was in the 50s or 60s. Politicians lie and distort but why is media going along with it? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 25, 2021

Yet, it’s here where Biden suffered his massive brain malfunction.

Biden’s brain sputters out as he tries talking about the filibuster pic.twitter.com/qYmB2daNdk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2021

“I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So, the best way to get something done if you...if you hold near and dear to you…that you like to be able to…anyway, I—we’re going to get a lot done,” Biden said.

When the Press Conference is going great and you definitely don't want it to end pic.twitter.com/NEcgZ5j1QH — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 25, 2021

I hope everyone is enjoying Biden’s final press conference as president — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2021

Are we just going to let this slide? We won’t, but the Democrat-media complex will though they have to know yesterday’s presser was rough. To their credit, I will say a couple of questions were good. One centered on whether his administration rescinded Trump’s border enforcement protocols too soon. The other related to transparency as Biden is preventing the media from visiting the centers that are packed with illegal alien children. There’s a reason. It’s bad inside. it’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s one that the liberal media thought Trump was responsible for but wasn’t. It’s here—and the Democrats are doing all they can to hide it since there’s another narrative brewing right now which is in a mere two months, this administration has suffered serial failures. We have a border crisis, the economy is still shaky, schools are still closed, our foreign policy team got rolled by China in a key Alaska meeting, and the president doesn’t know what’s going on. There’s more to the memo to federal agencies that called on them to refer to the current White House as the Biden-Harris administration. Besides nurturing a woke narrative since Harris is the first black woman to serve as VP, this could be a harbinger of things to come. Is this a co-presidency? With senile moments like what we saw yesterday, keep an eye on Joe. He still thinks he’s in the Senate after all.