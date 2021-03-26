Joe Biden

Are We Just Going to Let Biden's Massive Brain Malfunction During His First Presser Slip Under the Radar?

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 6:00 AM
Are We Just Going to Let Biden's Massive Brain Malfunction During His First Presser Slip Under the Radar?

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden had his first press conference—and it will probably be his last for quite a while. If it wasn’t scripted, it would have been an unmitigated disaster. it was bad, but trainwreck territory was avoided given that his staff orchestrated it to the max. He rambled about the border and immigration. He prevaricated on gun control opting instead to talk about infrastructure. And then, there was the filibuster which took up the lion’s share of the presser. It was here that Biden suffered the most pronounced senior moment thus far. 

Reagan wrote about the filibuster shenanigans which was already a nightmare. The man is losing it. The new line for Democrats is that the filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crow era which is a historically illiterate point. Obama made that point. So, why not get rid of it? Biden had a long pause on that one, but not before we found 2005 clips of Biden and Obama defending the filibuster, so retroactively they’re supporters of Jim Crow and racism. Hey, that’s their rules. You just hate to see it. 

Yet, it’s here where Biden suffered his massive brain malfunction.

“I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So, the best way to get something done if you...if you hold near and dear to you…that you like to be able to…anyway, I—we’re going to get a lot done,” Biden said. 

Are we just going to let this slide? We won’t, but the Democrat-media complex will though they have to know yesterday’s presser was rough. To their credit, I will say a couple of questions were good. One centered on whether his administration rescinded Trump’s border enforcement protocols too soon. The other related to transparency as Biden is preventing the media from visiting the centers that are packed with illegal alien children. There’s a reason. It’s bad inside. it’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s one that the liberal media thought Trump was responsible for but wasn’t. It’s here—and the Democrats are doing all they can to hide it since there’s another narrative brewing right now which is in a mere two months, this administration has suffered serial failures. We have a border crisis, the economy is still shaky, schools are still closed, our foreign policy team got rolled by China in a key Alaska meeting, and the president doesn’t know what’s going on. There’s more to the memo to federal agencies that called on them to refer to the current White House as the Biden-Harris administration. Besides nurturing a woke narrative since Harris is the first black woman to serve as VP, this could be a harbinger of things to come. Is this a co-presidency? With senile moments like what we saw yesterday, keep an eye on Joe. He still thinks he’s in the Senate after all.

 

