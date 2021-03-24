Jen Psaki's Second Amendment Remarks Are Eerily Similar to Something Hillary Clinton Once Said

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about Joe Biden’s recent gun control agenda is eerily similar to what Hillary Clinton said in 2016. It’s that way because you simply cannot trust Democrats when it comes to gun rights. There are few still around on the Hill who check the boxes, but Biden, Hillary, and their respective crews are certainly not those people. There was a tragic shooting in Boulder, Colorado that has left 10 people dead, including a police officer. We’ve already covered how the woke Left had their initial narrative about the shooter’s race demolished.

The Biden Administration is having a go at the Second Amendment. It’s something you just have to do as a liberal Democrat. You have to fight to erode civil rights and confiscate guns. Psaki said that Biden isn’t looking to overturn or change the Second Amendment (via Daily Caller):

White House press secretary Jen Psaki objected Wednesday to the notion of President Joe Biden potentially eliminating or altering the Second Amendment if Congress fails to pass “common sense” gun control reforms. “No one is talking about overturning or changing the Second Amendment,” Psaki responded to a question on the subject from Reuters’ Andrea Shalal during Wednesday’s briefing. “What our focus is on is putting in place common sense measures that will make our community safer, make families safer, make kids safer.” “The majority of the American public supports background checks,” she continued. “The majority of the American public does not believe that anyone needs to have an assault weapon so that’s really what our focus is on at this point in time.”





Well, Colorado already has a universal background check law, but that’s a tale for another time. in another way, Psaki is saying the Biden White House supports the Second Amendment, but they want common-sense reforms. Sound familiar? It’s a tired line. In 2016, Hillary Clinton said she supports the Second Amendment. Yeah, cue the eye rolls, but that’s after she refused to initially say whether that is a right guaranteed in our Constitution. It is—it’s an easy question.

Only a gun-grabber would walk a waffled line on this issue. She also said that the landmark Heller decision, which said we have a right to firearms unconnected to service in a militia, was a mistake.

Both Biden and Clinton have said one thing about gun rights, but their records suggest otherwise. You all know this. They can’t be trusted, but it’s just funny how liberals think we’d forget where Biden truly falls on this issue. The same applies to Hillary. Actually, this applies to the whole party. There’s a reason why Hillary was hesitant to give a straight answer to former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos when asked about gun rights. Democrats don’t believe in it.

It’s the same old song on repeat.



