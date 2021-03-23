The Real Common Trait Behind the Mass Shooting in Boulder...Is Something You Probably Already Know

Beth covered this last night. There was a horrific mass shooting in Boulder Colorado. Ten people were killed, including a police officer. Leah covered this morning how liberals rushed to politicize this tragedy at speeds not seen since Usain Bolt was in the summer Olympics. The narrative they pushed was that this horrible tragedy was committed by a white guy (via Fox News):

Witnesses who were inside the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on Monday during the mass shooting described a chaotic scene after a man walked into the store armed with some kind of rifle, and without saying a word, opened fire. The Denver Post spoke to one witness who wished to remain anonymous. The witness said he was with a roommate about to leave the store when they spotted the gunman. "He just came in and started shooting," the witness told the paper. The roommate told the paper that the shooting seemed to be methodic. "He wasn’t spraying."

When your narrative comes crashing to the ground pic.twitter.com/sXHFeh5GX8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021

it's always an angry white man. always. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) March 23, 2021

This didn't age well. The shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa. pic.twitter.com/G1wNOtMfgF — LivePDDave ???? ?? ?? (@LivePDDave1) March 23, 2021

It wasn’t. The suspect is 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa. There will be debates about whether this is terrorism. Let’s look at the evidence first. What we do know is that this man was reportedly suffering from mental illness—and there we have the true common trait with most of the mass shootings committed over the past three decades: mental illness. Let’s rehash what Mother Jones, a liberal publication, analyzed after the horrific Aurora shooting in 2012 (via Mother Jones) [emphasis mine]:

Mass shootings generate sensational media coverage, yet most media have failed to connect the dots with regard to mental health. It is a crucial factor in these events, as our in-depth investigation into mass shootings at Mother Jones shows. After another young man unleashed horror inside a Colorado movie theater this July, we set out to track mass shootings in the United States over the last 30 years. We identified and analyzed 62 of them—25 in the last seven years alone. Nearly 80 percent of the perpetrators in these 62 cases obtained their weapons legally. Acute paranoia, delusions, and depression were rampant among them, with at least 36 of the killers committing suicide on or near the scene. Seven others died in police shootouts they had little hope of surviving (a.k.a. “suicide by cop”). And according to additional research we completed recently, at least 38 of them displayed signs of possible mental health problems prior to the killings. (That data is now included in the interactive guide linked above.)

It's why liberals don’t want to talk about mental health. It could actually solve a big issue and divert attention towards their true goal which is gun confiscation and the destruction of constitutional gun rights.

Pete Williams on NBC said the Boulder murder suspect's relatives said he "suffered from some fairly severe mental problems -- paranoia, thought people were always chasing him." — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 23, 2021

It’s not white people, liberal America. It’s mental health, but you don’t want to have that discussion. Fanning the flames of a fake woke narrative is better for the feelings, we know.