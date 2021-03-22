BREAKING: Police in Colorado Respond to an Active Shooter at a Grocery Store

Police in Boulder, Colorado responded to an active shooter call at the King Soopers grocery store on the south end of town.

According to ABC 7, when Boulder Police arrived at the grocery store, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers. Boulder Police and the Jefferson County SWAT teams were deployed to the scene.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado. Graphic video shows multiple people injured.



(GRAPHIC VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/mKKCRV9Dm8 — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 22, 2021

#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021

Police arrested a suspect who was seen shirtless.

ALERT: Per #Boulder police radio traffic, one in custody at King Soopers. Number of possible suspects not yet confirmed — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 22, 2021

Law enforcement in Boulder are leading this person away in handcuffs. He's bleeding, but able to walk. pic.twitter.com/j4oEMYso59 — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) March 22, 2021

Multiple medical helicopters were seen in the area, looking to transport victims to a nearby hospital.

#BREAKING This is a a third medical helicopter, according the CBSN Denver, that has arrived in Boulder. It appears this is a @uchealth helicopter to possibly transport a third person from a reported shooting at the King Soopers. Still developing and information can change. pic.twitter.com/VQcmOiR2FU — Tak Landrock (@TakLandrock) March 22, 2021

UPDATE (7:10 p.m. EST):

As of now, it's unclear how many victims there are.

Witnesses recounted what took place (via the Denver Post):

“He didn’t say shit,” said one of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “He just came in and started shooting.” The other witness said the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The two men were able to escape out the back of the store.

Others said they made their way out of the building and helped others to do the same.

One survivor said his faith during an interview on Fox 31.

"Satan is not going to win the day." - survivor of the Boulder, Colorado grocery store shooting shares the Gospel of Christ during a live interview. pic.twitter.com/7IORWqZQ22 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.