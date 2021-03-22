Breaking News

BREAKING: Police in Colorado Respond to an Active Shooter at a Grocery Store

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 5:56 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Police in Colorado Respond to an Active Shooter at a Grocery Store

Source: Townhall Media

Police in Boulder, Colorado responded to an active shooter call at the King Soopers grocery store on the south end of town. 

According to ABC 7, when Boulder Police arrived at the grocery store, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers. Boulder Police and the Jefferson County SWAT teams were deployed to the scene.

Police arrested a suspect who was seen shirtless.

Multiple medical helicopters were seen in the area, looking to transport victims to a nearby hospital.

UPDATE (7:10 p.m. EST):

As of now, it's unclear how many victims there are. 

Witnesses recounted what took place (via the Denver Post):

“He didn’t say shit,” said one of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “He just came in and started shooting.”

The other witness said the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

The two men were able to escape out the back of the store.

Others said they made their way out of the building and helped others to do the same. 

One survivor said his faith during an interview on Fox 31.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Democratic Mayor in Texas Explains Why the 'Biden Border Crisis' Is Very Real in His City
Beth Baumann
Trump Names Who He Thinks Represents the Future of the GOP...Other Than Himself
Matt Vespa
Forget Double Masking for COVID, What Oregon Is Proposing Is Much Worse
Matt Vespa
Fauci Flocked to CNN to Hit Back at Rand Paul Who Roasted Him Over Masks
Matt Vespa
Media Matters Seems Was Irritated That Journalists Did Their Job by Covering Biden's Border Crisis
Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Was Asked Whether She Will Visit the Border. She Loudly Laughed.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular