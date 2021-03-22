Get Wrecked: SF School Board VP In Hot Water Over Past Remarks About Asians and White Supremacy

Get wrecked. We have another school board in the San Francisco Bay Area engulfed in a racial mess - it’s glorious. And the reasoning behind it is rather…problematic if you consider part of the woke crew. Yes, a San Francisco School Board vice president might no longer be able to hold her position after she went on a pseudointellectual tirade against Asian people.

Ok, maybe it wasn’t a tirade, but past posts revealed a racist lecture about Asian people in America. You see, members of my race use…white supremacy to get ahead. What is it with liberals having this rather unhealthy fetish with white people? Asian families are some of the strongest in America. It’s one of the few demographics that hold marriage and being good parents as key goals in life. We all know that a stable family home provides a better foundation for children as they develop. Asians check the boxes in these areas—and look at the results. If getting married, maintaining strong family ties, working hard, and getting educated is white supremacy, then the word has no meaning. What is this garbage?

This latest public relations disaster comes as the city is in the process of suing its own school board in an effort to get in-person learning started again after shuttering schools during the COVID lockdowns. Oh, and the woman at the center of this firestorm is Alison Collins (via CBS San Francisco):

Mayor London Breed was among a group of elected officials Saturday who were demanding the resignation of School Board Vice President Alison Collins after several “racist, anti-Asian” Twitter posts came to light. The firestorm over Collins 2016 social media comments is just the latest involving the embattled leadership of San Francisco schools. The city has a pending lawsuit against the board, seeking a court order to speed up the reopening public schools that have been shut down for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews announced he was stepping down from his post at the end of June amid the ongoing and contentious reopening battle. The announcement came just days after the district reached a deal with teachers’ union to reopen schools for K-5 students in April. Middle and high school reopenings have not yet been determined. Collins wrote the tweets, in her words, to combat anti-Black racism in the Asian community. She wrote “many Asian Americans believe they benefit from the ‘model minority’ BS. Many Asian American (teachers, students, and parents) actively promote these myths. They use White supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.'” “Talk to many (Lowell High School) parents and you will hear praise of Tiger Moms and disparagement of Black/Brown culture.”

She continued, “where are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump? Don’t Asian Americans know they are on his list as well? Do they think they won’t be deported? Profiled? Beaten?”

Her defense? Oh, it was taken out of context:

“A number of tweets and social media posts I made in 2016 have recently been highlighted,” she said in the statement. “They have been taken out of context, both of that specific moment and the nuance of the conversation that took place. I acknowledge that right now, in this moment my words taken out of context can be causing more pain for those who are already suffering. For the pain my words may have caused I am sorry, and I apologize unreservedly.”

Calls for Collins to resign have included members of the California State Assembly and San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors. School boards in the state have suffered numerous public relations fallouts, mostly due to the fact that these entitled board members are holding their meetings virtually and don’t know what they’re saying is being publicly broadcasted.

Asians assimilate white supremacy to get ahead, but that’s being taken out of context.

What every person says when they’re caught saying something racist, am I right?

Being successful in America, or attempting to make it in America, is white supremacy. These people are mentally ill.

H/T Hot Air