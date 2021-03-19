Did Biden's Deputy OMB Nominee Pretty Much Say Aborting Black Babies Is Key to Racial Justice?

Beth covered this last week, but we have to circle back to what Joe Biden’s deputy director nominee for the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, said about the Hyde Amendment. It’s why her nomination has stalled. There are other reasons, of course. Neera Tanden, Joe’s first pick to lead the White House budget office, couldn’t get the votes and withdrew her bid. Now, Democrats want Biden to make Young the new OMB head, but there’s been little to no movement on that front. Maybe that’s because she’s for taxpayer-funded abortion. He’s what Beth wrote:

While Young's nomination for the deputy director position originally received little scrutiny and mostly bipartisan support, members of Congress are looking closer into her past. A statement she made on the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer funds from being used for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother's life, is what caused a number of Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and the Budget Committees to vote against her nomination. According to Young, women need to have access to abortion because it's considered "a matter of economic and racial justice." “The President has spoken in favor of Congress ending the Hyde Amendment as part of his commitment to providing comprehensive health care for all women," Young wrote in her written answer about the Hyde Amendment. "Further, eliminating the Hyde Amendment is a matter of economic and racial justice because it most significantly impacts Medicaid recipients, who are low-income and more likely to be women of color.”

So, making it easier to abort more black babies is…key to racial justice? We all know the abortion rate among nonwhites, especially in the black community, is beyond tragic. Black women are four times more likely to abort their children than whites, so ensuring this continues with taxpayer funding is a step forward for justice or something. The statistics on this front are particularly gruesome when it comes to New York City, an abortion hub.

That’s a rather nasty underpinning to Young’s whole statement. The infanticide angle is already heinous but saying that while knowing it will probably lead to more black baby abortions and suggesting that will lead to racial justice is beyond disturbing. In an indirect way, Ms. Young is saying the death of more black infants is good for the cause. That’s a seedy insight into the mindset of liberal America folks. You can smell the inherent rot can’t you?