The One Figure That Explains Why Cuomo's Political Career Isn't in Total Ruins Over COVID Nursing Home Fiasco

We all rail about liberal media bias, but they’ve taken their power for a spin. You all know this. They buried the Hunter Biden story which helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election. If they had done their job, some 17 percent of Biden supporters, self-identified, would not have supported Joe in the last election given the alleged shady deals and corruption, particularly with China. That’s the election right there, folks.

With Cuomo, it’s yet another example of how powerful these creeps can be. Only an institution like this can turn someone from a COVID hero to an alleged serial groper, and a bully. Granted, they’ve decided to ignore the even bigger scandal which is that his nursing home order killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers and possibly helped spread the disease. Maybe that’s because for over a year, the media has done an ace-job in keeping the nursing home COVID fiasco hidden. The level of misinformation discovered by the Media Research Center is quite frankly disturbing (via Newsbusters) [emphasis mine]:

According to an MRC study, there were 401 broadcast evening news stories that mentioned Cuomo in 2020, yet only two of those (0.5%) even mentioned the controversy over his handling of nursing home patients. Despite blockbuster revelations this year, those ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts only provided a combined 10 minutes, 56 seconds of coverage from January 28 through February 25. That’s in spite of news that Cuomo’s administration concealed the true number of infected patients sent to nursing homes, significantly under-reported the number of deaths among nursing home residents, and was being investigated by federal prosecutors. Our nationwide poll of 1,000 general election voters, conducted between February 24 and February 28, shows the consequences of the media’s failure to give the story significant coverage. Only two-thirds of voters (66.5%) said they had heard about the mishandling of nursing home patients and the Cuomo administration’s cover-up, while 25% said they had not heard about the story. (The remaining 8.5% did not know if they had heard about it or not.) Of those who were already informed, a large majority (55.8%) had an unfavorable impression of how Cuomo handled the pandemic in his state, vs. 40.3% who had a favorable impression. But those who did not previously know about this story had the opposite take, with 44.9% giving Cuomo favorable marks, vs. only 34.5% who gave him an unfavorable review. After learning about the nursing home story, the previously uninformed group swung heavily in the other direction, with 65.1% giving Cuomo an unfavorable rating, vs. only 24.7% who thought he had done a good job.

There’s a reason why the media’s trust has degraded to abysmal levels, especially since the 2016 election. Fifty-nine percent polled in the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer said they felt journalists intentionally misled the public. It’s not just conservatives noticing these trends and burying a damning story to keep a Democrat safe is misleading the public.

Twenty-five percent never heard of the Cuomo COVID scandal. No wonder why his polling, while damaged, isn't a pile of smoldering ruins.