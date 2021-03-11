coronavirus

The Ironic and Repulsive Twist to a COVID Panic Peddler's Hypocritical Odyssey in Opposing Schools Reopening

Source: AP Photo/LM Otero

Schools are never going to reopen ever again if we listen to the COVID panic peddlers. It’s time to reopen. Kids are killing themselves. Anxiety and depression cases in students from isolation have spiked. And no one in the education community cares. Teachers would rather not work. Teachers’ unions would rather flex their muscles through political exercises. And on top of that, hurl the insulting commentary that parents are the selfish ones because they just want their daycare or babysitters back. No, it’s you, teachers. The CDC says it’s safe to reopen. The science says it’s safe to reopen. Get back to work…you know the thing that everyone else has been doing to the best of their ability in these times but you. And now, we see the hypocrisy of it all. A local California teachers’ union president who pushed to keep schools closed was caught dropping off his daughter at an in-person school. And now, we have that same thing happening to the folks in the white lab coats who say we need to stay inside.

Our friends at Twitchy had it first, but Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has been quite vocal on social media about the dangers of reopening schools and how kids can spread the virus, though the science says that’s not really the case. Even Joe Biden said that teachers’ union narrative was garbage in a recent CNN town hall. Still, Dr. Feigel-Ding, who was featured in a Biden campaign ad about how Joe would wave his wand and erase COVID from our shores, had a lengthy thread about how reopening schools will cause a spike, despite schools not being sources of so-called super spread. Also, he’s not a medical doctor—I forgot to mention that. He didn’t finish the program. His background is in nutrition, but still credited as a “COVID expert.” And after all his panic spreading, we know that he and his family actually absconded to Austria in order for his son to have in-person learning. The impetus for this move was that his son, like many other children suffering under the lockdown, appeared to exhibit mental health issues from the isolation. So, as reporter Jordan Schachtel noted, what’s ironic about this hypocritical odyssey Doc Ding undertook is that he knows the mental health risks of these school lockdowns…but is pressing this panic nonsense anyway. 

In September of 2020, Irvine, CA reopened its schools. As of March 3, only 17 of 23,000 students contracted COVID. Regarding staff, just three people out of 3,000 contracted the virus.

