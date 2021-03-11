The Ironic and Repulsive Twist to a COVID Panic Peddler's Hypocritical Odyssey in Opposing Schools Reopening

Schools are never going to reopen ever again if we listen to the COVID panic peddlers. It’s time to reopen. Kids are killing themselves. Anxiety and depression cases in students from isolation have spiked. And no one in the education community cares. Teachers would rather not work. Teachers’ unions would rather flex their muscles through political exercises. And on top of that, hurl the insulting commentary that parents are the selfish ones because they just want their daycare or babysitters back. No, it’s you, teachers. The CDC says it’s safe to reopen. The science says it’s safe to reopen. Get back to work…you know the thing that everyone else has been doing to the best of their ability in these times but you. And now, we see the hypocrisy of it all. A local California teachers’ union president who pushed to keep schools closed was caught dropping off his daughter at an in-person school. And now, we have that same thing happening to the folks in the white lab coats who say we need to stay inside.

President Biden shreds teachers unions' entire argument:



"Children aren't the people most likely to get COVID"



"You're the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you're not likely be able to be exposed to something and spread it to Mommy or Daddy." pic.twitter.com/h8AxLCac1m — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 17, 2021

Our friends at Twitchy had it first, but Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has been quite vocal on social media about the dangers of reopening schools and how kids can spread the virus, though the science says that’s not really the case. Even Joe Biden said that teachers’ union narrative was garbage in a recent CNN town hall. Still, Dr. Feigel-Ding, who was featured in a Biden campaign ad about how Joe would wave his wand and erase COVID from our shores, had a lengthy thread about how reopening schools will cause a spike, despite schools not being sources of so-called super spread. Also, he’s not a medical doctor—I forgot to mention that. He didn’t finish the program. His background is in nutrition, but still credited as a “COVID expert.” And after all his panic spreading, we know that he and his family actually absconded to Austria in order for his son to have in-person learning. The impetus for this move was that his son, like many other children suffering under the lockdown, appeared to exhibit mental health issues from the isolation. So, as reporter Jordan Schachtel noted, what’s ironic about this hypocritical odyssey Doc Ding undertook is that he knows the mental health risks of these school lockdowns…but is pressing this panic nonsense anyway.

Feigl-Ding reportedly played a role in convincing schools to stay shut down in the DC metro. He then left w his wife & kid for Austria.



He's apparently regulary back & forth for biz and the like, but his tweeting deliberately misleads audience to believe he lives in USA. Nope. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

To get a sense of how publicly opposed Ding is to school reopenings, check out this tweet from just yesterday:



"God save England & its children from COVID19" https://t.co/BLgnVzt5Bt — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Lots of ppl asking why Austria, and not Florida or another free state.



1) Ding's wife is Austrian.



2) Through a form of Faucian reasoning, Ding fam claims COVID is worse in USA, which makes schools unsafe (they're not), but Austrian schools are safe, due to better COVID policy. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

It appears that this is the closest Ding is going to get to acknowledging that he has demanded widespread school closures while sending his kid to school https://t.co/D4pjbslPmC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

FYI: Twitter continues to label Feigl-Ding a "COVID19 health expert," despite his nutrition background. He has dominance over a Twitter-curated section that boosts his tweets to a wider audience. Ding has 450K followers thru peddling endless amounts of Twitter-boosted propaganda. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

The Feigl-Dings: CLOSE YOUR SCHOOLS! (We've escaped to Austria with our son in an open one...)https://t.co/cB68SPV8RQ pic.twitter.com/3FXeX5nONk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 10, 2021

In September of 2020, Irvine, CA reopened its schools. As of March 3, only 17 of 23,000 students contracted COVID. Regarding staff, just three people out of 3,000 contracted the virus.