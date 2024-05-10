Joe Biden's Social Media Team Did Not Just Tweet This

There’s no way the administration is this dense. They’re all wrong, of course, but no one on staff here can be this tone-deaf, can they? The president has been busted for cutting off bomb shipments to Israel to oppose their ongoing ground operation in Rafah, the last Hamas bastion in Gaza. If it continues, he warns more aid could be cut off. It’s why these developments make tweets like this look stupid:

On my watch, when we make promises, we keep them.



And we leave no one behind. pic.twitter.com/BoHVsraIqz — President Biden (@POTUS) May 9, 2024

You cannot make this up.

You literally are leaving Israelis behind, Joe. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran have attacked them, and you’re trying to tie their hands behind their back. It seems you’re angrier at Israel than Iran, which launched a ballistic missile salvo directly at the Jewish state not so long ago.

Is this about not losing Michigan? We get it—if you lose Michigan, your presidency is likely over. I also feel that this ‘suck up to the antisemites, proto-Nazis, and radical Islamic extremists in your party’ approach will lose twice as many American Jewish voters for every pro-Hamas clown you manage to keep in the Biden tent for 2024.

Is this what you get when you have an arrogant, incompetent presidency? There’s also the auto-pilot feature: Biden and his team thought they could cruise to a second term because they're Democrats, and nothing could go wrong on his watch. Wrong. The serial crises, starting with inflation and the supply chains, eroded the public faith in the man. His lack of charisma, his age, and his mental decline have Democrats souring on him at an accelerated rate. These voters still don’t like Trump, but they know Biden isn’t much better.

Overall, no one thinks he can do the job, especially if he can’t remember when his son, Beau, died. You must do the work, Joe, and have political skills to keep those approval numbers afloat and a presidential agenda humming. Obama, Trump, and Bush had that; you don’t. Tweeting “America is back” because you managed to capitalize on a pandemic that screwed up regular voting methods doesn’t mean anything. Ironically, Biden’s presidency has shown the nation is very much not back, as our enemies and allies alike have gone their own way, setting their own agenda internationally until the next election. They know this guy is a joke.

If there is a situation that shreds this laughable social media post, it’s the bungled last-minute ceasefire deal this administration tried to hash out in Cairo. We sent our CIA director to get something done but never reached out to our Israeli counterparts about the tenuous deal until Hamas jumped the gun to announce it. Of course, the demands were absurd, so Israel rejected them, which led to the initiation of the Rafah operation. What is this?

Who tries to get a deal done with terrorists fighting a war with an ally of the United States, and then us not tell said ally what’s going on behind the scenes? The arrogance of this administration mirrors the man, Mr. Biden, who has lied about his life achievements for decades in a petulant way to beef up a forgettable career in public life. Biden thinks he’s some elite Rhodes Scholar, which you saw when he lied about how many degrees he had during his first 1988 presidential run.

He’s the special education student who eats the clay. Credentialism is a silly liberal pastime. No one cares about your degree; it’s what you do in office. And for Joe, he’s done very little other than push us toward economic collapse, hurl the world into disorder, and now leave Israel wide open to attack.