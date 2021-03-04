Why Biden Is About to Eat His 'Neanderthal' Remarks Regarding States Rolling Back COVID Protocols

Texas is being slammed for rolling back its COVID restrictions. The Lone Star State says the mask mandate is gone. Businesses can operate at 100 percent. Now, one thing that’s lost in the liberal media hysteria is that you can still wear a mask in Texas. Joe Biden slammed the state for its “neanderthal thinking” regarding loosening its COVID protocols, despite COVID cases in the US dropping 77 percent over the past six weeks. There’s a dirty secret the liberal media, Democrats, and the Fauci cultists don’t want you to know, but we’ll get to that in a bit. Right now, Connecticut decided to announce it will be loosening its COVID restrictions as well. So, will they be smeared for being irresponsible Neanderthals who want to kill people? Will Joe Biden attack them publicly? Probably not, though Biden is about to eat it for his remarks since a blue state is pretty much doing what Texas did, with one exception (via Hartford Courant):

BREAKING: Effective March 19 ... Connecticut is lifting ALL capacity limits on restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, indoor recreation, gyms, museums, offices & houses of worship #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/kV1qylyvjI — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) March 4, 2021

This is probably overly snarky, but it really is quite exhausting



Even today, I'm still picking off the "Texas is murdering people" folk who I'm certain have no bad things to say about CT



Here's how they compare on cases by the way pic.twitter.com/ZalftqEX7Y — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 4, 2021

Since Connecticut is a blue state, you probably won’t see headlines like this one pic.twitter.com/4EploOroZp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2021

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he will soon roll out an expansive reopening plan for Connecticut, including allowing restaurants to operate at full capacity, loosening rules on sports and entertainment venues and lifting the travel ban. Most of the changes will go into effect on March 19, with several more coming down the line over the following two weeks. The decision comes as President Joe Biden warns states not to move fast on reopening. Lamont said the decision was a result of Connecticut’s dropping COVID-19 metrics. Under the reopening plan, restaurant, retail stores, houses of worship and a number of other places will be allowed to reopen at full capacity, but with masks and social distancing requirements as well as a curfew for restaurants. Bars must remain closed. The plan will also allow sports to fully resume, including tournament play. Travelers will still be recommended to quarantine after arriving in Connecticut, but they will not be required to do so. […] Along with restaurants, a number of other businesses will also be able to expand to 100% capacity beginning March 19, including: houses of worship gyms offices retail stores personal services museums, aquariums, zoos indoor recreation, with the exception of theaters libraries […] Lamont’s reopening plan also significantly opens up the playing field for sports teams. According to Lamont’s plan, all sports will be allowed to fully practice and compete — including in tournaments — beginning on March 19. […] The reopening plan also allows early childhood classrooms to increase from a capacity of 16 to 20 students, beginning March 29. Outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to reopen on April 2, in preparation for the summer months. And while summer camps and festivals have not yet been given the green light, the reopening plan advises them to begin preparations for an eventual reopening.

So, Connecticut is pretty much open. The mask mandate remaining in place is a minor difference, but it’s virtually no different than what Texas is doing but this will be allowed to skate by. Only Democrats can reopen their states. That’s the rule, but it doesn’t negate the fact that Biden shot his mouth off and now will probably have to come up with some word salad to explain how this is different when it isn’t.

It all circles back to the trend that we’re probably on track for herd immunity by the end of tax season. April could be where this virus is rendered a non-issue. There will still be guidance on masks and social distancing, but in terms of the DEFCON 1 level of panic—it’s over. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins decided to make this prediction, which his colleagues say isn’t insane. They're just not saying much on the matter to avoid impacting vaccination rates. That is not what should be happening, with Makary noting that experts should be upfront with the public about what's going on here.

We’re underestimating natural immunity as well. With the infection mortality rate at 0.23 percent, Makary estimates that two-thirds of the country has already had the infection. With the Trump vaccination plan going well, we’re set to have 100 million people vaccinated within 100 days. We have a new vaccine approved by the FDA from Johnson & Johnson. Merck said they will also help manufacture it. We have three vaccines, thanks to Trump and Operation Warp Speed. Deaths are down. Cases are down. This is all due to Trump’s efforts to get a vaccine done quickly and safely. You’re welcome, America.

And the sense of urgency to pass a $1.9 trillion boondoggle has been neutralized. That’s why everyone is trying to keep the panic going. Look, I was for a true COVID relief bill, and like clockwork, Congress failed in that effort. Now, it seems like the best relief package is to scrap this bill and just allow states to reopen in a few weeks.