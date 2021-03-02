Ridiculous: How Dr. Seuss Enterprises Caved to the Outrageous Shrieks of the Woke Mob

Dr. Seuss is now under attack. In Loudon County, Virginia, the school district has decided to nix the child author’s works from Read Across America because they’re not racially sensitive or something. It’s nonsense. It’s Dr. Seuss’ world we’re debating here in case people forget. It’s not real. The Lorax is not real. There is no such thing a Truffula trees. Mr. Potato Head is targeted because he’s a gendered toy, and now Dr. Seuss gets the woke treatment. It’s nonsense.

The woke mobs’ screams could easily be ignored. Parents would rather have their kids learn to read than worry about any pseudo-intellectual analyses about intersectionality being taken from Green Eggs and Ham. Okay, maybe I’m gambling a bit there with that declaration, but Dr. Seuss is an American institution. Dr. Seuss Enterprises could have gone about its business, but they decided to cave to these unhinged provocateurs (via Associated Press):

Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said. The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.” The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company, which was founded by Seuss’ family, told AP. “Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process.

No, no you can’t feedback from academia. They’re the ones who are the most deranged about all of this stuff. They could probably make case for how Thing One and Thing Two are really caricatures of the Nazi SS. That’s how insane this whole venture has become, and the ironic part is that in their efforts enhance diversity, the Left has become racist and for banning literature. That’s what this is at its core. We’ve just banned books by Dr. Seuss because…the Left insatiable lust for power knows no bounds.