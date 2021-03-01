Why a Hasidic Couple Was Tossed from an Airplane. Hint: Mask Tyrants Might Be Involved

Well, this is certainly disturbing if true—but the airline is disputing the claim. A Hasidic couple was removed from a Frontier Airline flight that was set to leave Miami for LaGuardia. The reason: their 18-month-old wasn’t wearing a mask. That’s at least what Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council alleges. OJPAC is an anti-defamation organization for Orthodox Jews and they had a lengthy Twitter thread about the incident in which Frontier staff acted unprofessionally and possibly uttered anti-Semitic remarks.

“A job well done to those Jews,” allegedly said a member of the flight staff. OJPAC says once the family with the infant were ordered off, the in-laws and other family members started to leave as well, prompting the whole flight to de-plane.

Frontier says that the incident occurred because multiple people on the flight refused to wear masks and didn’t comply with FAA regulations on mask-wearing. You’ll be the judge.

Disturbing incident the last hour on a @FlyFrontier flight as staff told a Hasidic couple to get off because their 18 month old had no mask. Applause is heard as the couple started leaving. Travels say on camera that the applause came from staff who also cheered that “we did it.” pic.twitter.com/rA2JQmI1tU — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

An Orthodox Jewish person spoke up in defense of the Hasidic couple. Then the whole family siblings and in-laws started leaving the plane at which point the @FlyFrontier ordered everyone off of the airplane. pic.twitter.com/N1OwqxFI3Q — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

EYEWITNESS VIDEO! Multiple people say on the record in this video that as the Hasidic couple started leaving the airplane, @FlyFrontier staff applauded, exchanged high fives and one allegedly said “a job well done to those Jews.” Att @PeteButtigieg @FAANews @SenatorCantwell pic.twitter.com/m1Azjw5Hbx — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

.@FlyFrontier’s own website says that children under the age of 2 don’t need masks. But even if this was an incident of violating mask rules, the alleged bigoted behavior from the staff as claimsd in the video above is not acceptable! Att @PeteButtigieg @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/iB7hulgO5t — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

MORE VIDEO! Another passenger who was not part of the travel group and not in the same ethnic group as the victimized travelers is alleging that “they are saying some nasty things... I heard some nasty things being said.... They (@FlyFrontier staff) are making it worse.” pic.twitter.com/lP8T6JR5tw — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

The airline says that a “large group” refused to wear masks. Some people in that “group” are not even family related. They are grouped together as Hasidim. @FlyFrontier’s tweet also fails to address the allegations made by passengers about the staff’s tone (see the videos above). pic.twitter.com/WBUch2yKlt — OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021

On a side note, this is getting ridiculous. Even children two years of age or older shouldn’t be wearing masks. Children are the safest age cohort in this pandemic, as they really don’t get it or spread it. Even Joe Biden said that, the man who says trust the science with COVID unless it relates to reopening schools. There have been instances where two-year-olds have been ejected from flights over masks. It’s nonsense. If anything, it’s the old people who should be grounded for the time being, as they’re the ones most susceptible to contracting and dying from COVID.

President Biden shreds teachers unions' entire argument:



"Children aren't the people most likely to get COVID"



"You're the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you're not likely be able to be exposed to something and spread it to Mommy or Daddy." pic.twitter.com/h8AxLCac1m — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 17, 2021

But let’s say this thing started because a baby wasn’t wearing a mask because of the 'mask mob,' then it’s just another instance of us going off the rails from this pandemic.