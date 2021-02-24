Oh, So That's What Happened to Those Two NY Lawyers Who Tried to Attack Cops With Molotov Cocktails

I know it seems like eons ago, but last summer left-wing mobs burned down half the country, or at least it seemed that way. From Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Kenosha to New York City, America’s cities were ablaze. It was a summer-long riot due to the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and a host of other officer-involved incidents that set off this wave of urban unrest. It was an election year. The nation was under lockdown over COVID. It was a powder keg. Local Democrats, especially those in these respective district attorney offices, did nothing to maintain law and order. Many of these George Soros-backed DAs did little to keep these thugs off the streets once apprehended. Folks, have we forgotten that armed leftist goons took over portions on Seattle and the mayor said it was the start of a summer of love?

In New York City, it was mayhem. The looting, the arson, and attacks on cops last summer was egregious. The New York City Police Department lost control of the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio spit in the faces of police again while also announcing that he’s cutting $1 billion in funding to the NYPD amid these riots. Two corporate lawyers were arrested for a failed Molotov cocktail attack on police. Remember that (via NY Daily News):

Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges over accusations they tossed a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle early Saturday morning during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd. Colinford Mattis, 32, a corporate lawyer and member of Community Board 5 in East New York, was charged along with fellow attorney Urooj Rahman with the attempted attack on an empty police cruiser parked outside the 88th Precinct station house in Fort Greene. […] Authorities say Rahman, 31, tossed a bottle filled with gasoline through a broken window into the cruiser just before 1 am Saturday but the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite. Rahman jumped into a van driven by Mattis and they sped off, court papers allege. The attempted torching was captured by video surveillance cameras outside the precinct stationhouse on DeKalb Ave., according to court papers.

Urooj Rahman prepares to toss a Molotov cocktail out of the passenger-side window of a van early Saturday, May 30, outside the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn but the Molotov cocktail failed to ignite.



She is a a corporate lawyer & member of Community Board 5 in East NY. pic.twitter.com/4QnxaplDf1 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 1, 2020

So, what happened to them? Well, they reached a plea agreement. The details are not known, and we don’t know if these two clowns accepted it, but both potentially face spending the rest of their lives in prison given the charges lobbed against them if convicted. Federal prosecutors are allowing their legal teams to review the agreement (via NY Post):

The two lawyers charged with torching an empty NYPD van during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn last summer were offered a plea deal by federal prosecutors earlier this month, according to new court documents. The suspects, Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, were offered the unspecified deal on Feb. 11, according to a court papers filed Saturday by Brooklyn federal prosecutors. Specifics about the proposed deal were not clear — nor was whether they accepted. Prosecutors asked for more time before the next status hearing in the case to “enable defense counsel to review the plea offers with the defendants and for the parties to engage in further plea negotiations.”

Frankly, these two should rot. Since we’re really stretching the definition of what a domestic terrorist is nowadays, I guess these two fit that description now, right?