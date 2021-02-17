Ignore Romney's Involvement, The GOP Minimum Wage Hike Proposal Is Some Good Trolling

Elections have consequences. We didn’t keep the Senate. We lost the White House. It’s time to mount a defense because we have some solid walls to block some of the most insane liberal proposals. Donald Trump’s second impeachment effort failed. The Senate is 50-50. Nothing too nutty is going to get by, but the debates could be centered on policies we’ve long known to be failures. The minimum wage hike was always going to be on the docket. The fight for 15 crew is vocal, active, and part of the Democratic Party’s base. This was going to happen no matter what, despite the loss in wages from workers in cities who have experimented with a $15/hour wage. It made these people poorer. It cost jobs. Worker' hours were cut. The rush to automation was put into overdrive. If the overhead became too much, businesses, especially bars and restaurants simply fired people. Seattle’s hospitality scene was wrecked. New York City got screwed over too. Even now, the $15/hour wage by 2025 has progressives in an uproar since they don’t want a phased-in approach. They want it now—along with the 1.4 million jobs it would kill.

So, we’re going to have this debate. So, Senate Republicans decided to put forward their own minimum wage hike. It’s actually not a bad idea. We’ll raise it, but it’s only for American citizens. It makes sue that illegal aliens cannot be hired by businesses. I love it. It sucks that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is part of this effort with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR, but I like the trolling (via NBC News):

As Democrats try to plot a way forward to raise the minimum wage to $15-an-hour, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced Tuesday that he's working on a separate bill to increase the long stagnant minimum wage while “ensuring businesses cannot hire illegal immigrants.” Romney said he's working on the bill with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and it also includes a provision for the minimum wage to "increase automatically with inflation." Increasing the minimum wage is a priority for the Biden administration, but Democrats have been split on the best path forward. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the head of the Senate Budget Committee and a longtime proponent of raising the minimum wage, is pushing for the measure to be included in the Covid-19 relief bill and passed through budget reconciliation, which would allow them to avoid the filibuster and pass the measure without any Republican support. Some Democrats are concerned the Senate rules might not allow the minimum wage hike to be used in reconciliation.

Also, putting procedure aside, they don’t have the votes on this for reconciliation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) are not onboard.

Back to this bull, I like the creativity. It forces Democrats to argue against what they really want and expose other aspects of their flawed ideology. In this case, if they really wanted to raise the wage, they would back this bill—but they don’t want to enforce immigration laws, they want more illegals here, and it doesn’t matter how criminal illegals are here—they just want them to be counted, put on a track to citizenship, and earn the dividends from that race-based approach of growing your power base in this country. It’s brilliant really—it’s the main reason why Democrats are soft on border enforcement.