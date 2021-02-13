Oh, There’s Another Layer of Nonsense Behind the CDC’s Latest Double Masking Study

No one elected these people. No one. And yet, with every passing day, the COVID protocols put forward by Democrats and shored up by the liberal media, who have peddled non-stop panic, look nothing more than an ongoing exercise in government control. How far and how long they can ride this pony. Many of you already knew this from the start. When we look back and wonder where things went off the rails, it has to be the masks.

Don’t wear masks. That was the advice, which then became maybe wear some form of clothing over your face, to wear masks, and finally, maybe we should double-mask. Why not triple or quadruple? Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s unelected COVID czar, even said the data showing double masking being effective simply doesn’t exist. But then, said that it makes sense. What is it, dude? You cannot play both sides of the fence on stuff like this and you don’t need to be a medical expert to know that. This isn’t a science lab. This is public policy, and this sort of catch-all mentality to avoid looking like a fool when doling out advice is a prescription for killing public trust. Oh, and it also makes you look like a total idiot. Frankly, we’re already there regarding the death of the expert. Most seen on CNN and MSNBC are no better than the paid operatives that contribute on guest panels on those liberal networks.

Fauci on double masking:



“There’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference” pic.twitter.com/ptVivQfuwt — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 31, 2021

Fauci on masks:



— Don’t wear them

— JK, definitely wear them

— Actually wear two

— NM, wear one

— On 2nd thought, two pic.twitter.com/Iewb6hz2rC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2021

The new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on double masking was covered by Katie who noted that it’s based on mannequins with the notation that this has no real-world applicability:

"New data released from CDC today underscored the importance of wearing a mask correctly and making sure it fits closely and snuggly over your nose and mouth. In this new study researchers used experiments in the laboratory, not the real world, to access different strategies to improve the different fits of masks impacts a mask's ability to block aerosolized particles emitted during a simulated cough as well as to reduce exposure to aerosol particles emitted during simulating breathing. The size of the aerosol particles in the experiment were designed to mimic the respiratory droplet particles most important for person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky released in a video statement. "I want to be clear that these new scientific data released today do not change the specific recommendations on who should wear a mask and when they should wear one. But they do provide new information on why wearing a well fitting mask is important," she added.

And that’s the key right there. No one is wearing well-fitted masks. They’re also all made in China which is the seat of irony. Better yet, did you catch the second layer of this nonsense regarding how to make your mask fit better: pull a layer of pantyhose over your head. That’s pretty much what is said.

“Other studies found that knotting and tucking a medical procedure mask or placing a sleeve made of sheer nylon hosiery material around the neck and pulling it up over either a cloth of medical procedure mask also significantly improved the wearer’s protection by fitting the mask more tightly to the wearer’s face and reducing edge gaps.”

CDC is recommending double-masking based on a mannequin study that expressly warns against assuming it applies to real-world settings. Also, they warn it might obstruct breathing. pic.twitter.com/imfO9ucjB1 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 10, 2021

Pantyhose over your face or you hate science! pic.twitter.com/CbNVXPFcOR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 10, 2021

Will President Biden set a good example and rock the hosiery over his neck and mask? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 10, 2021

Phil Kerpen of American Commitment found that nugget. No, I’m not double masking—I already had the virus—and I’m not putting pantyhose over my face. We have long gone off the rails here.

I’ll circle back to the mass Danish study they did on mask-wearing and reducing COVID. It didn’t do much, which led to The New York Times adding their spin in the headline for that story. Look, California has hardcore lockdown measures for COVID with a near-universal mask compliance rate. It had one million cases in six weeks over the holidays. The narrative of ‘masks work’ has to be sent back to the drawing board because the numbers, the policies, and the infection rates in these lockdown states paint a different picture. I wouldn’t suggest doing it the New York way, which is cooking the books on the death toll either.