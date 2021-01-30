Black Man Who Lost His Job Thanks to Biden's Executive Order Spree Has a Message for Him

It has been something to watch the Biden White House rule by executive decree up to this point. We’re less than two weeks into his administration and the man has doled out more executive orders in the first eight days than the last five presidencies combined. He’s done over 40 in eight days. Regarding the cessation of the Keystone pipeline and the border wall, he’s gutted thousands of jobs right there. His climate change agenda will do more harm to jobs in the natural gas sector as well. Remember when he said Biden and Kamala said they wouldn’t ban fracking but were caught on tape saying that they would but for some odd reason people still voted for these clowns—well, here’s your answer. They’re going to do it. they have to—the environmental Left is the one group of folks that you have to pay back in full if you’re a Democrat.

For one black man, he says he lost his job with the stroke of Biden’s pen. He said he just bought a new car that he’ll probably have to sell because he can no longer foresee himself being able to make the payments he set up in his plan. He worried about not being able to pay the mortgage. That’s his message to Biden for what his agenda has done to his life. It’s nuked it.

“America last,” he shouts. He also goes on about how the presidency was taken from Donald Trump. Our friends at Twitchy has more.

Nothing to see here, just Black Lives Mattering. @JoeBiden if I didn’t think you were too senile to read, I’d tell you what I really think of you. pic.twitter.com/tjOPiiGMN9 — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) January 28, 2021

It’s what’s happening or what’s going to happen to scores of American families under this president. The natural gas sector was a prime source of good-paying jobs for rural Americans. The coal industry is another great source of income for these folks; whole communities are built around it. And now, with Democrats in charge, the regional economic genocide is about to begin. John Kerry, Biden’s climate clown, recently remarked that these people who’ve lost their coal jobs could simply go and make solar panels. These people are in a bubble, that’s contained in a larger bubble that’s under an iron dome protective covering.

For the state of Pennsylvania especially, I don’t know why voters here thought the Biden-Harris’ talk of killing fracking was just campaign talk. It’s a prime target for the progressive Left who needed to turn out and win this last election. That’s a huge obligation that, again, must be met immediately and paid in full—no payment plan here. On anything climate-related or relating to natural gas development, expect the Biden White House to always make a job-killing decision. They have to if they want to have another term in office.