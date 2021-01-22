Politicians Rush to Offer Help Over DC National Guard Fiasco

Bronson wrote about this last night. It’s a total disgrace. It’s unforgivable. It’s how this town treats the military. Thousands of National Guardsmen were evicted from the grounds of the US Capitol. They were caught resting in the nearby parking garages. They were deployed to protect the capital from any attack during the inauguration of Joe Biden. The January 6 riot that engulfed the US Capitol was the cause for what could only be described as a military occupation of the city. Luckily, nothing happened when Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Yet, for the troops who stood guard, this eviction notice reeked of betrayal (via Politico):

Thousands of National Guardsmen were allowed back into the Capitol Thursday night, hours after U.S. Capitol Police officials ordered them to vacate the facilities, sending them outdoors or to nearby parking garages after two weeks pulling security duty after the deadly riot on Jan. 6. One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said. Temperatures in Washington were in the low 40s by nightfall. “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

The news sparked outrage. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed to get to the bottom of this mess. Other members of Congress sent messages of thanks to the troops while offering their office space as a place for them to rest. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) delivered food to some of the guardsmen. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) appears to have worked hard to ensure all of the guardsmen are cleared from the garage.

Whoever in DC is in charge of this National-Guard-sleeping-in-a-Senate-parking-lot mess, please get in touch with me; folks with connections to empty hotel rooms are also contacting me — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

National Guard troops forced out of Capitol, relocated to nearby parking garage https://t.co/i5BLbc35tz — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 22, 2021

If this is true, it's outrageous.



I will get to the bottom of this.https://t.co/CNBp055A91 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2021

Unreal. I can’t believe that the same brave servicemembers we’ve been asking to protect our Capitol and our Constitution these last two weeks would be unceremoniously ordered to vacate the building. I am demanding answers ASAP. They can use my office. https://t.co/GlSSx9nqXo — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

I meant ASAP when I said it. Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I’ll keep checking to make sure they are. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

Update: Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office.



No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress



Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

“Just received text from Guard Commander: the last Guardsmen will clear the garage by 2330 tonight,” she tweeted.

Later, she wrote, “troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed.”

Yet, it’s not going to be hard to figure out why this slap to the face occurred to our men and women in uniform. Democrats—you run this town. The commander-in-chief is a Democrat. You’re not going to have to dig deep on this one.

Commander in Chief: Democrat

Speaker of House: Democrat

Majority Leader (you): Democrat



That narrow things down a bit? https://t.co/DaCqJeeQXY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was appalled that guardsmen were undergoing background checks for fear of an insider attack, said he was ordering his units to return to Texas.