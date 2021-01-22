National Guard

Politicians Rush to Offer Help Over DC National Guard Fiasco

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 2:14 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Bronson wrote about this last night. It’s a total disgrace. It’s unforgivable. It’s how this town treats the military. Thousands of National Guardsmen were evicted from the grounds of the US Capitol. They were caught resting in the nearby parking garages. They were deployed to protect the capital from any attack during the inauguration of Joe Biden. The January 6 riot that engulfed the US Capitol was the cause for what could only be described as a military occupation of the city. Luckily, nothing happened when Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Yet, for the troops who stood guard, this eviction notice reeked of betrayal (via Politico):

Thousands of National Guardsmen were allowed back into the Capitol Thursday night, hours after U.S. Capitol Police officials ordered them to vacate the facilities, sending them outdoors or to nearby parking garages after two weeks pulling security duty after the deadly riot on Jan. 6.

One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said. Temperatures in Washington were in the low 40s by nightfall.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

The news sparked outrage. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed to get to the bottom of this mess. Other members of Congress sent messages of thanks to the troops while offering their office space as a place for them to rest. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) delivered food to some of the guardsmen. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) appears to have worked hard to ensure all of the guardsmen are cleared from the garage. 

“Just received text from Guard Commander: the last Guardsmen will clear the garage by 2330 tonight,” she tweeted. 

