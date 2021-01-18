Here's Why It's Really Embarrassing That an MSNBC Producer Is Tweeting that Trump Gutted the GOP

In two days, Donald Trump will no longer be president of the United States. It’s over. It sucks. The voter fraud allegations will never go away. And now we have Joe Biden leading a radical far-left party that is only started their war of political vengeance against those with whom they disagree—and their first front is free speech. The ongoing conservative purge on social media platforms who are also run by Trotskyites is only the beginning. World leaders have condemned the social media ban that’s been slapped on President Trump. And now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants to rein in so-called misinformation in the media. Even misinformation is free speech, and we know what they consider misinformation: anyone within the conservative media realm.

And speaking of misinformation, take a look at what a senior producer for MSNBC tweeted out. It’s an Axios piece whose headline reads, “Republicans will emerge from the Trump era gutted financially, institutionally and structurally. The losses are stark and substantial.”

Really? Barack Obama did leave the Democratic Party devastated, especially at the state level. That didn’t happen. Democrats made no gains of any significance at the state level in 2020. They failed in all the legislatures they targeted. Also, Trump ushered in some 300 federal judges. The Ninth Circuit has totally flipped. He got three Supreme Court justices confirmed, giving conservatives a solid 5-4 majority. I would say 6-3, but John Roberts is there. We have 50 Senate seats. Democrats have a razor-thin House majority. And we control the majority of the governorships and the state legislatures. Republican adviser Matt Whitlock checked down the list in a response to this tweet that only a “DC bubble” mentality could conjure.

Republicans will emerge from the Trump era gutted financially, institutionally and structurally. The losses are stark and substantial. https://t.co/rdEOOh7DJ7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 16, 2021

It’s true.. Republicans just have



? A 6-3 Supreme Court

? 50 Senate seats

? A narrow House minority that will likely be a majority in 2 years

? A majority of state legislatures

? A majority of Governors mansions



But yes, otherwise gutted. https://t.co/7AnuzMyMgr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 17, 2021

What even worse about some MSNBC producer tweeting this is that NBC News even published a piece saying that the 2020 election was a “huge catastrophe” for Democrats. C’mon, man (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

The party fumbled key Senate races, lost ground in the House, and failed to capture state legislatures in a redistricting year despite having the political winds at its back, more money in its bank account and a hyper-activated grassroots movement that had spent four years preparing for this moment. If this wasn't the year for Democrats to win big, then when? "It's really hard for our party psychology to learn any lessons when we keep winning" the presidential election, Democratic strategist Danny Barefoot said. "But someone needs to have the hard conversation of saying: It's not enough." […] Some worry that the party, once rooted in the working class but now run and funded largely by college-educated liberals, may be losing its touch with blue-collar voters of all races outside major metro areas. "We're such a Beltway party that we can't even fathom that there are a lot of Mexicans in the [Rio Grande] Valley who love Donald Trump," said Chuck Rocha, a Texas-raised Democratic strategist who runs Nuestro PAC, a super PAC focused on Latino outreach. "Biden won, and that's great, but everything underneath Biden was a huge catastrophe." White working-class voters started abandoning the party decades ago and some Latinos and African Americans, especially men without college degrees in more rural areas, followed suit this year, flipping a heavily Latino rural county in Texas red after it had voted for Democrats by a wide margin in 2016.

This isn’t a political Chernobyl situation regarding Trump and the GOP. It’s not. And a lot can happen in two years. In 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 45th president with 60 votes in the Senate and an increased House majority. After Obamacare was passed in early 2010, the House Democratic majority was wiped out, with the GOP making big gains, six seats, in the Senate. All it takes is one bad bill to alter the national mood—and Joe Biden has to navigate a minefield of ‘woke’ leftism that has nothing but legislative disaster to offer.

Also, not for nothing, but the Democratic Party being more beholden and willing to cater to the demands of urban-based rich white liberals and less so for communities of color is bound to have explosive results.