Did You Notice the Issue With the News Report About an 'Insider Attack' on Inauguration Day?

On January 6, Congress convened to certify the 2020 Electoral College results. We knew there were going to be objections to at least three states’ slate of electors. Both chambers split to hold up to two hours of debate, vote again, and around and around we go. This was never going to overturn the election, but it was surely going to delay certification and allow for another public presentation of the voter fraud allegations that have plagued this election. Outside the Capitol Building scores of pro-Trump supporters who came to the capital for the Save America rally had other plans. They stormed the US Capitol. Chaos ensued. And five people died.

Federal investigators are still reviewing the evidence, but there’s a theory that this was a pre-planned riot. If that’s the case, then the impeachment push against Donald Trump has once again proven to be based on shoddy evidence; he was impeached for inciting the riot. How can you be impeached for inciting something that was pre-planned? Granted, Trump could have used better language in his address to those at the rally, but it’s too late now. Trump is gone in two days and the Senate will take up the House’s articles at some point, only this time with more Republican support. Mitch McConnell is now a possible vote for conviction.

The incident sparked DC to become a fortress.

“Green zone” is the common media terminology to describe the fortification process federal authorities that taken to secure the capital ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. There will be almost 30,000 troops in DC. Fences, walls, and other fortifications have been erected. Metro stops have been shut down. And after all of this, the media decided to hurl a Molotov cocktail of hysteria into the mix. The Associated Press came out last night and said that the FBI is reviewing National Guard troops over fears that there could be an “insider attack.” There’s only one problem with the story (via Associated Press) [emphasis mine]:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials tell AP they fear possible inside attack at inauguration, will have National Guard troops vetted. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 18, 2021

U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event. The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues that they were aware of.

From the AP article they don't link: “So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues.”



These MSNBC personalities are trafficking in dangerous disinformation. pic.twitter.com/1jj3fE6Vok — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 18, 2021

Is there an active threat or is this just overcautious behavior by defense officials? We don't know. And they didn't wait to confirm anything before just reporting it so everyone on social media goes insane. — Anang Mittal ???? ?????? (@anangbhai) January 18, 2021

Of course, that didn’t stop some of the worst members of the liberal media from peddling nonsense about some right-wing infiltration of the military. At the same time, liberals hate the military, so we shouldn’t be shocked that a few members of the CNN and MSNBC crowd are going to smear them as proto-Nazis. Liberals lament about the lack of trust in our institutions and then go one to bash our institutions because…“orange man, bad.” And now they’re using the Capitol Hill riot to sow the seeds of suspicion with members of the military.

COVID hysteria was atrocious, but this might be worse. Also, I was told that deep state suspicions and other allegations that involved politically motivated inside jobs was cuckoo talk. Well, here was have some serious “Seven Days in May” nonsense from the media, who ran with it despite zero evidence backing any of it up.