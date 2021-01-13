Trump to Biden: These 25th Amendment Games Will Come Back to Haunt You, Pal

It’s over, but it didn’t end on a high note. Yes, President Trump did a lot of good for this country. He brought new energy to the Republican Party. He ushered in new voters, many of which had never voted before in their lives. It was the party’s experiment with a non-politician from its more populist wings. Sadly, Trump didn’t secure a second term. To end it all, he’s being impeached for fanning the flames of what Congress is calling an insurrection when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building last week as Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College results. Scores of Trump supporters descended into DC for the Save America rally that the president addressed. Five people were killed in the melee. It’s sparked a new impeachment push. This is not a good way to leave the White House.

Still, as we enter Trump’s final week as president, he did comment on the 25th Amendment talk that’s also been circling around him since the riot. This again was never going to happen. Vice President Mike Pence said he wouldn’t be part of it and the cabinet secretaries that probably would've been part of the push all resigned.

Frankly, this is nothing new. Democrats and reportedly top officials at the Department of Justice were mulling such moves midway through Trump’s term in office. That’s an actual coup right there, folks. In Alamo, Texas, Trump was there for a border wall ceremony, where he warned Joe to be careful what you wish for regarding the 25th Amendment talk, taking a swipe at the president-elect for his age and lack of mental acuity which was seen pervasively on the 2020 trail (via Daily Caller):

Earlier in his remarks, Trump appeared to address the possibility that he could be removed from office prior to Biden’s inauguration, either by Congress through impeachment or the invocation of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence. “The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration,” Trump told the crowd. “As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” He then repeated a line he delivered to reporters Tuesday morning prior to departing Washington, D.C. “The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country.”

Yeah, we’ll be on Biden brain mush watch for the next four years. I mean, that’s the timeline we have, but for now—I’m more worried about the assault on free speech that’s occurring on social media platforms everywhere. The fallout from this riot on the Hill last week is that it accelerated Silicon Valley’s grand campaign to purge us all from their platforms. It may have been plotted as a slow bleed. Trump was going to get banned from Twitter no matter what, but the Capitol Building storming caused this move to become all-out nuclear warfare. That’s right now. We’ll keep an eye to see if Biden’s own people might pull that 25th Amendment stuff. Look, Trump reportedly told Pence that he could go down a patriot or a “p**sy” if he didn’t try and overhaul the 2020 election. When has maintaining political alliances trumped ambition in this town and Kamala has plenty of that.