Why a White Mother Forced Her Children to Pray to Black Women on Social Media...It Didn't Go Over Well

It has to be said: white liberals are the worst. The ideology was already insufferable, but the antics of this annoying slice of America just makes everything more combustible. First, they think that their useless college degrees give them a badge to become the cultural appropriation police. Yeah, they get to be the protectors of communities of color in this regard because that’s not paternalistic, problematic, or wholly inappropriate at all right? Second, the overreaction to everything within the ‘woke’ paradigm makes already annoying people seem like total aliens. The lengths to which these white people will go to prove that they’re not really ‘white’ within socio-political constructs is irrational and awkward. It’s a spectacle to watch for sure. The best part is that activists who are in the black and Latino communities laugh at this stuff. They think it’s to all that helpful, which is true but also denigrating. This is a cause that’s dear to them. These white liberals are only doing this oddball stuff which I will get to in a second to increase social media presence.

On TikTok, some white mother forced her kids to pray to black women since Joe Biden is president and Donald Trump is no longer or something. This slice of America booted Trump, so pray, kids. Pray! Actually, it’s a bit more nuanced, lady. It was a combination of rich white liberals and white working-class voters coming out against Trump. The latter group was a marginal shift, but such shifts can land you in the political hurt box. Anyways, here’s more on this odd prayer circle, which later forced the mother to take it down after—shocker—a whole host of people found it insincere and problematic (via NY Post):

In a video liked more than 13 million times before disappearing from the platform, Justine Champion, dubbed @teenychamp on TikTok, drew both praise and criticism for her unorthodox dogma. The footage, originally posted on Dec. 30, shows Champion with her four young sons on an outdoor play set. “Me teaching my white boys how to behave,” reads text on the clip. “Black women are the reason Donald Trump is no longer gonna be our president,” she says, facing the camera while her sons bow amid giggles. […] Not everyone found Champion’s sermon sincere. “I’m a woman of color and agreed,” commented one TikTok user, according to Daily Mail. “But it’s annoying when people make these videos just for clout and not because they genuinely agreed.” […] “I took it down after listening to some black women and their concerns,” she wrote. “Others want me to put it back up because they loved it. Either way I’m grateful they helped get rid of trump.”

These people are cancer. We haven’t even delved into the irony of the white liberal, which is that they overreact and overthink things they think are racist but really are not. They are the first to protest places engaging in so-called cultural appropriation but then are caught lying about their heritage for personal gain. Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Dolezal, and Hillary Baldwin, Alec’s wife. We have three prominent liberal women who faked being a Native American, a black woman, and someone from Spain. It sounds like the beginning of a joke. Maybe it is. Only white liberals can peddle racial hoaxes and get away with it. Baldwin did. Warren is still a sitting US Senator. Dolezal was hurled into economic distress. It is the dichotomy race-based or more grounded in rich vs. poor, the latter of which impacts every one of all creeds and backgrounds. I don’t know. You can debate that among yourselves. Frankly, this post was merely to show that some white woman forced her kids to pray to black women as some ‘woke’ social media exercise only to have actual people of color call her out for it.

Why hello boomerang.