CNN's Van Jones: Trump's Last Days the Most Dangerous Since the Cuban Missile Crisis

Again, if you want to make the case that the storming of the Capitol Building was a despicable act, CNN should keep its mouth shut. Yesterday, Van Jones said that the last 13 days of Trump’s presidency will be the most dangerous since the Cuban Missile Crisis. No, he really did say that. And now Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly called the Joint Chief of Staff to see if there were any protocols regarding keeping an unhinged president from starting another war or launching a nuclear missile.

This is insane, folks. Truly. And people wonder why the media is mocked and laughed at on a daily basis. There is a way to convey and criticizes what we saw this week. This isn’t the Cuban Missile Crisis. Trump isn’t going to start a nuclear war. How do we know this? Because they tried to drum up the nuke strike hysteria when Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They worried a tweet could start a war.

CNN @VanJones68: "These are the most dangerous 13 days since the Cuban Missile Crisis" — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 7, 2021

Yet, I also get why CNN does this since their entire audience is made up of anti-Trump liberals and Republicans. They love these comparisons because they believe them. It sucks them in, and the ratings do go up. No, it’s true. In this instance, CNN’s ratings did go up during the Capitol Hill storming.

Liberals lust to see their side bash the GOP, Trump, and conservatives. and CNN served that up plenty this week. The overreaction to anything Trump does carries on, even as his presidency is on the cusp of ending. It’s lunacy. There can be a wide arena to criticize what happened this week for sure, but I’m not going to listen to historically illiterate rants and comparisons for this event. Sorry, we’re not going to start an atomic war. No new war is going to be started. And this event will be exploited by Democrats to air out their most unhinged grievances and hatred they hold towards the man. This isn’t about the country, the love for it, or protecting the Constitution. Democrats will never show that; they’re not patriots. All this event did was to give them an outlet to rage against this administration again. Hence, the rehashing of the 25th Amendment drama and impeachment talk. They always wanted him gone. Now they have a stage to shout that loudly without fear of looking toxically biased. If Democrats and the media had acted differently the past three years, then yeah—maybe I’d listen, but I can’t. Not when their motives are just so explicitly clear.