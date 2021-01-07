CNN's Acosta: Capitol Hill Storming 'One of the Most Disgraceful Things' We'll Ever Witness in our Lives

You can certainly say what happened yesterday was disgusting, but we shouldn’t be shocked. Congress has failed the American people for years, coupled with anger over the 2020 election and the economic pinch applied to families due to the COVID lockdowns—it’s a recipe for an explosion. At the same time, I don’t want to hear jack from the liberal media who defended and, at times, appear to encourage leftist violence last summer. Only left-wingers can riot. That’s the rule…if you’re a member of the self-righteous liberal media elite.

You can’t govern a nation with two sets of rules. https://t.co/nCpedTALdx — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 7, 2021

Pay attention to who has and has not been consistent on condemning the violence https://t.co/dKnjC24myT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 6, 2021

That’s what’s going to be lost here. You can certainly condemn what happened yesterday. Sure. But the people making that point were saying very different things during the summer of 2020. That’s where all of this falls apart. Is it whataboutism? Maybe. But that’s now the norm in these discussions. The liberal media made it that way with their explicit bias over the past four years. Frankly, yes, they’ve always been terrible, but the past four years have been especially atrocious.

Take this CNN report here from Jim Acosta. Piggybacking off of colleague Kaitlin Collins Acosta noted that the president was a “spectator of the destruction he has unleashed,” and that “he is just a television viewer in chief watching all of this unfold. And it is­–it's disgraceful. It's just one of the most disgraceful things I think we're ever going to witness in our lives."

Really, Jim? So, this is worse than Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 terror attacks, and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook, where 20 kids were gunned down? I think those tragic and despicable incidents were more egregious than what we say yesterday.

There is a fire raging, and you can always count on the liberal media to pour more gasoline on it while furthering dividing the nation with these statements that aren’t grounded in history or reality. And while they go off on these sanctimonious screeds, they do a 180-degree about-face when liberals riot, commit arson and loot on a grand scale. The symbolic consequences may run deep but are they worse than the $1+ billion in damages that occurred throughout the country last summer. The most destructive riots in our nation’s history were committed by the Left and they were given a pass. So, yeah, again—you can be outraged, it’s your right, and I can point out that those saying we should be outraged really have no leg to stand on when it comes to calming or reporting on the unrest.

Curtis Houck contributed to this post.