Why the DC Police Chief Wants to Talk to the New Congresswoman from Colorado

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) will continue to exercise the right that landed her a seat in Congress while she's working in Washington, D.C. As Julio wrote this week, Boebert's going to conceal carry her Glock handgun wherever she goes. Boebert is a Second Amendment supporter. She's the woman who owns and operates Shooters Grill in the city of Rifle. The waitresses there all open carry. She's also the woman who told Beto O'Rourke that there wasn’t a chance in hell that he was going to take her guns. In 2020, she mounted a primary challenge against incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Tipton and won the general. Now, she's going to carry her gun in the nation’s capital, which prompted the chief of police to say that he wanted to speak with her about her plans of carrying a firearm (via The Hill):

Robert Contee III, the chief of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, said on Monday that he will reach out to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she said she intended to carry a handgun in the district. Contee said during a press conference that he wanted to ensure Boebert “is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are," according to Politico. "That congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” Contee said. […] "Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refuse to give up my rights, especially my Second Amendment rights," said Boebert.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.



Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.



I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Of course, the anti-gun Left went berserk. In an email to The Hill, Brian Lemek of the Brady Campaign said, "Lauren Boebert does not belong in Congress and it's not because of her ignorance or inexperience, it's because people who pick and choose which laws apply to them shouldn't be in the business of writing them."

Oh please, Brian—you know there are two separate rules here. There always has been. It wasn’t until recently that insider trading was legal for members of Congress. Anyway, I do hope Boebert meets with the DC police chief and tells him point-blank she’s not giving up her handgun.

To channel Charlton Heston, she should say "from my cold dead hands."

It probably won't go that way, but we'll see what happens. She might get an expedited permit because, again, that's the perks of Congress.