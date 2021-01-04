Congress

New Congresswoman Releases Video Explaining Why She's Carrying Her Gun In Congress

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 12:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) made waves before she was officially sworn into Congress after she stated she will continue to conceal carry her Glock in Washington, D.C. and inside the Capitol Building. While there were some attempts from Democrats to stop her, a regulation from 1967 enables Boebert, and other elected officials in Congress, to conceal carry.

On Sunday, Boebert released a campaign video outlining her reasons to conceal carry on the streets of D.C. and in the hall of Congress.

"Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refuse to give up my rights, especially my Second Amendment rights," Boebert says. 

"I am a woman and mother of four. I choose to defend my family with all the force the Constitution provides. D.C. is one of the top ten most dangerous cities in our country. Homicide rates and violent crimes are skyrocketing here," she goes on to explain. "Being a member of Congress is pretty basic. I don't go to work in a motorcade or armored car. I don't get police escorts everywhere I go. I walk to my office every morning by myself. So as a 5 foot tall, 100-pound woman, I choose to protect myself legally because I am my best security."

Some Democrats tried unsuccessfully in 2018 to roll back the 1967 provision.

"I don’t think we can just keep looking the other way or sweep this issue under the rug," Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told the Washington Post at the time. "Our political climate is too volatile and there are too many warning signs that we need to address things like this.”

