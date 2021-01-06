2020 Election

They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Hill, Clash with Police

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 1:23 PM
  Share   Tweet  
They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Hill, Clash with Police

[See Updates]

Trump supporters have breached the Capitol and are outside the Senate chamber. Both chambers of Congress have recessed and are taking the proper security precautions.

Trump responds:

***Original Post***

As Congress debates the 2020 Electoral College vote, legions of Trump supporters descended into the nation’s capital for the Save America rally, which was addressed by President Trump. Now, they’re marching on Capitol Hill—and pandemonium has broken out. Capitol Police are besieged and overwhelmed. The Madison building has been evacuated. Elijah Schaffer of the Blaze captured one melee. This is an increasingly dangerous situation. 

Right now, the Senate and House are debating for up to two hours the Electoral College results of Arizona after an objection was lobbed by congressional Republicans. We can expect this to happen at least three times today. 

Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground as well, capturing Trump supporters rushing the Hill.

Outside, however, it’s devolving into a straight-up fight club. 

UPDATE: Multiple congressional offices either evacuated or issued shelter-in-place orders. Reports of a suspicious package also coming in right now.

UPDATE II: Julio Rosas is in the thick of it. Flashbangs deployed by police. US Capitol is on lockdown.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

LATEST: Pence Has Announced His Decision on Whether to Certify Electoral College Votes
Katie Pavlich
Leader McConnell Warns of a 'Death Spiral' to Democracy if Election Results Are Overturned
Reagan McCarthy

WATCH: Trump Supporters Confront GOP Senator Who Won't Object to Electoral College
Cortney O'Brien

LIVE: Congress Begins Electoral College Certification, Dozens of Republicans to Object
Republicans Objecting to Electoral Vote Remind Pelosi of Statements She Made After 2004 Election
Cortney O'Brien

RECAP: Trump Addresses the Save America Rally
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular