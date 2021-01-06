They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Hill, Clash with Police

[See Updates]

Trump supporters have breached the Capitol and are outside the Senate chamber. Both chambers of Congress have recessed and are taking the proper security precautions.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Trump responds:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

***Original Post***

As Congress debates the 2020 Electoral College vote, legions of Trump supporters descended into the nation’s capital for the Save America rally, which was addressed by President Trump. Now, they’re marching on Capitol Hill—and pandemonium has broken out. Capitol Police are besieged and overwhelmed. The Madison building has been evacuated. Elijah Schaffer of the Blaze captured one melee. This is an increasingly dangerous situation.

Right now, the Senate and House are debating for up to two hours the Electoral College results of Arizona after an objection was lobbed by congressional Republicans. We can expect this to happen at least three times today.

Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground as well, capturing Trump supporters rushing the Hill.

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Two Capitol Hill buildings now being evacuated by USCP: Cannon House Office Building and Madison Library of Congress Building — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2021

I don't know how police can contain this much longer.

Capitol Building - Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.

Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7 — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Outside, however, it’s devolving into a straight-up fight club.

UPDATE: Multiple congressional offices either evacuated or issued shelter-in-place orders. Reports of a suspicious package also coming in right now.

The Cannon evacuation has been revised to "internal relocation" aka "shelter in place" due to police activity — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

Just tried to leave the Capitol building to get a look at what’s going on outside and was told by Capitol police that I couldn’t leave — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) January 6, 2021

MADISON BUILDING in US Capitol complex is being evacuated. Staff just got this Capitol Police alert pic.twitter.com/2lm1obtctI — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Another Capitol Police alert sent to congressional offices a few mins ago pic.twitter.com/V9vmyy4Pd8 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021

UPDATE II: Julio Rosas is in the thick of it. Flashbangs deployed by police. US Capitol is on lockdown.

Trump supporters got into fights with the Capitol Police after they tried to enter the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZQjn3fOVtL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Capitol Police pushed the Trump supporters back and used a lot of pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/9bnYLbhWxR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021