They've Had Enough: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Hill, Clash with Police

[See Updates]
Trump supporters have breached the Capitol and are outside the Senate chamber. Both chambers of Congress have recessed and are taking the proper security precautions.
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Trump responds:
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
As Congress debates the 2020 Electoral College vote, legions of Trump supporters descended into the nation’s capital for the Save America rally, which was addressed by President Trump. Now, they’re marching on Capitol Hill—and pandemonium has broken out. Capitol Police are besieged and overwhelmed. The Madison building has been evacuated. Elijah Schaffer of the Blaze captured one melee. This is an increasingly dangerous situation.
Right now, the Senate and House are debating for up to two hours the Electoral College results of Arizona after an objection was lobbed by congressional Republicans. We can expect this to happen at least three times today.
Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground as well, capturing Trump supporters rushing the Hill.
Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX— Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
Two Capitol Hill buildings now being evacuated by USCP: Cannon House Office Building and Madison Library of Congress Building— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2021
I don't know how police can contain this much longer.— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
Capitol Building - Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf
This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7
Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
Outside, however, it’s devolving into a straight-up fight club.
UPDATE: Multiple congressional offices either evacuated or issued shelter-in-place orders. Reports of a suspicious package also coming in right now.
The Cannon evacuation has been revised to "internal relocation" aka "shelter in place" due to police activity— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021
House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021
Just tried to leave the Capitol building to get a look at what’s going on outside and was told by Capitol police that I couldn’t leave— Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) January 6, 2021
MADISON BUILDING in US Capitol complex is being evacuated. Staff just got this Capitol Police alert pic.twitter.com/2lm1obtctI— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Another Capitol Police alert sent to congressional offices a few mins ago pic.twitter.com/V9vmyy4Pd8— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 6, 2021
UPDATE II: Julio Rosas is in the thick of it. Flashbangs deployed by police. US Capitol is on lockdown.
Trump supporters got into fights with the Capitol Police after they tried to enter the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZQjn3fOVtL— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Capitol Police pushed the Trump supporters back and used a lot of pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/9bnYLbhWxR— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
Message in the Capitol from Capitol Police: "All buildings within the Capitol Complex,Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover."— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021