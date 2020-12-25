What a Scientist Just Tweeted About Santa, Reindeer, and Gender Will Probably Make Your Eyes Roll

I don’t know if he meant it as a joke or was dead serious. You cannot tell some people nowadays in the era of political correctness and speech codes. We have become so fearful of being targeted for “problematic” actions by the ‘woke’ Left that we have become ironically the very things these people want to eliminate. The ‘woke’ are against racism, but totally fine with having people of color-only spaces. There was a nation that had a similar system of rigid race-based living: that country was apartheid South Africa. In Chicago, the push to reopen schools in the COVID era is grounded in racism and sexism. Again, this whole movement is one massive punchline.

So, when scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson decided to offer an analysis on Santa and his reindeer, is it a joke? I don’t know because I could see scores of left-wing morons nodding their heads at this. Tyson said that Santa is actually misgendering the reindeer. No, I’m not kidding. He went into gender studies mode with this one on Christmas Eve. Instead of just leaving us alone to enjoy the classic Night Before Christmas tale, there are just some people who have to go there and do so much to everyone’s annoyance.

“Santa doesn’t know Zoology,” we wrote. “Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas. So, Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered.”

So Santa’s reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/fkHqhJM7dY — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2020

And reindeer can’t fly either. Did he have too much time on his hands? I don’t know but throwing this out about fictional characters is…something.

Now, Tyson was one of the few scientists who spoke out in support of President Trump’s Space Force, noting that it wasn’t a crazy idea. In fact, it’s a good thing. But one good take does not undo this craziness about Santa, gender, and reindeer. No one cares, man. No one thinks ‘Santa is being violent for misgendering his reindeer and bit using their proper pronouns.’

Enough. Sip some eggnog and shut up.