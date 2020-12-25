What in the Fresh Hell Is This? Wishing Someone a 'Merry Christmas' Is White Supremacy

I mean, we shouldn’t be shocked that people like this exist. Ever since 'wokeness' latched onto the political Left like a barnacle, the hot takes have grown more insane. Whatever you thought was ‘too extreme’ quickly was turned on its head with these people. Since Obama, the ‘woke’ Left has thrust scores of pseudo-intellectual talking points into the social media universe in the hopes of making it mainstream. Yet, the most common is making everything into a vehicle for white supremacy and then bashing it. Ladies and gentlemen, these people think that a man who holds the door for a woman is a sexist, misogynist dinosaur. Are we shocked that they decided to put Christmas on the white supremacy list?

Even now, we can’t say Merry Christmas on certain platforms, who have opted for the more politically correct ‘happy holidays’ send off. But as Jen Bokoff of the Disability Rights Fund reminded all of us today, a lot of people don’t celebrate Christmas, so please be cognizant of that because “the default Merry Christmas as a normal greeting is also white supremacy culture at work.” Yeah, we’re not all mentally defective, Jenny. If I see someone with a yarmulke on, I’m not going to say, “Merry Christmas.” Also, this isn’t some random holiday. It’s not something where only half the nation celebrates. The vast majority celebrate Christmas. In fact, billions do. And not all Christians are white people. I guess it would shock Jen that a lot of people of color are—gasp—Christian.

This is an actual person: pic.twitter.com/pWHdUBY1cC — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 25, 2020

The added idiocy with this ‘wishing merry Christmas is white supremacy culture’ take is that it carries this connotation that all holidays are relatively equal with regards to participation. Sorry, given the numbers, no one really celebrates Kwanzaa. I think more people attend ComicCon than those who celebrate Kwanzaa. We’re also the most religious industrialized nation. It’s not even close. The United States has a population of 331 million; 205 million are Christians.

It’s all part of the multi-pronged assault on other institutions that divert attention away from the power base that progressives think we should all trust without question and worship like God, and that would be the government. You can’t be trusted with firearm ownership, only agents of the state can be. We’ll give you free health care. We’ll take care of you from cradle to grave. The list goes on and on, but religion and its Constitutional protections present the biggest threat to the progressive agenda, the woke agenda, which is why they workday and night to eliminate these people from society. So, piss these people off, and wish everyone a Merry Christmas this year, next year, and for all time.