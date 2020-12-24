Donald Trump

Someone Said Trump’s Pardons Could Be Challenged in Court…and Got Wrecked Over It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Someone Said Trump’s Pardons Could Be Challenged in Court…and Got Wrecked Over It

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

So, when will Trump derangement syndrome subside? The 2020 election is over. It should be in its last throes, but not for some people. You have folks like Seth Abramson peddling total nonsense about Trump, pardon powers, and the Constitution. Apparently, presidential pardons can be reviewed by the courts. I’m not a lawyer, but you don’t need to be one to know this is wrong. Just like you don’t need to be a historian to know that World War II happened, and the Nazis were evil. 

Abramson is known for his lengthy Twitter threads about Trump and the Russian collusion conspiracy that never happened. So, now that he decided to throw this garbage take on pardons into the air, ‘lawyer Twitter’ have been activated. Attorney Akiva Cohen saw this thread, describing it as “garbage in, garbage out.” 

“Oh, for f*ck's sake, Seth. Can't you take like two weeks off from misinforming people about the law? Almost every word of this thread is wrong, starting from its fundamental premise. The Pardon Clause does NOT the PARDON power that way,” he wrote.

As I said, the thread is long, which required an equally long rebuttal from Cohen who appears to have been working in-between reading what appears to be a grossly misinformed screed about presidential pardons. Cohen’s responses came in a couple of parts, he wanted that he needed to do client calls before returning to see that the more he read Abramson’s analysis, the more mentally defective it became. I’ll let the lawyers do all the explaining, but some of the best takedowns here revolve around Cohen just crapping all over Abramson’s unhinged theories about how pardons can be reviewed by the courts. 

“I can't even with this, Seth. You've basically descended to kraken levels of incoherence with this one,” he wrote. 

At one point, it appears the idiocy from Abramson was just too much to handle.

“Seth, did you hit your head repeatedly as a child? Were you black-out drunk when you typed this? You think a subsequent Justice Department can try to convict Paul Manafort for the crimes he was pardoned for?” tweeted Cohen.

Yet, the best post was the summary of Abramson’s thought process in all of this. His whole apparently wrong thread about pardons can be summarized here: "I really really want to be right about this. It would be much better if I was right about this. Therefore, I must be right about this.”

That’s not how the law works. That’s not how life works. But that is how Trump derangement syndrome works.  

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Why an Editor's Open Letter to Journalists Got Totally Wrecked in a Single Twitter Thread
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter's Take on Some of Trump's Pardons Are Bound to Trigger Progressives
Matt Vespa
Texas Rep Instructs Colleagues to Reject Electoral College Certification
Cortney O'Brien
Why Rush Limbaugh's Last Program of the Year Had Listeners in Tears
Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Harris Displays Even More #MeToo Hypocrisy As Domestic Violence Claims Mount Against Raphael Warnock
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Report: A Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Could Still Happen
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular