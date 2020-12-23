Joe Biden Got Irritated with Fox News’ Peter Doocy When He Asked About Hunter’s Alleged Dirty Deals

So, when will we ever get a real press conference from Joe Biden? The 2020 election is over. Despite the allegations of voter fraud, the Trump campaign and its allies did not seem to be successful in tossing allegedly shoddy ballots. The courts shot them down. The legal front regarding the election is pretty much over. The clock has run out. Biden is going to be the next president.

At any rate, one wonders what would have happened if the media did their job. I know, that seems like a rare occurrence. There’s a reason why they avoided covering the real October surprise this cycle. It would have killed Biden’s chances at the polls, even with COVID out and about. The Media Research Center estimated that around 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they had known about the allegations of corruption surrounding him and his son, Hunter. From China to Ukraine, there appears to be a trail of dirty money. They were selling access to top US officials, and some of these arrangements were hashed out when Joe Biden was vice president. He used the office to enrich his family. That’s the election right there. And now, with the Biden clinching the Electoral College margins to win, the media, who claimed this Hunter story was a distraction, start to report on it. Biden was asked about whether he still thought the allegations regarding Hunter was still Russian misinformation. The former VP was not happy with the question shouted by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who called him a “one horse [sic] pony.”

Joe Biden laughs when Fox News' Peter Doocy asks if he still thinks the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian disinformation:



"Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man. You're a one horse pony." pic.twitter.com/x8HEvPjpFn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2020

“Yes, yes, yes. God love you, man,” said Joe as he shuffled away.

I think he meant one-trick pony, but you all know his mind is shot.

That was the first pivot against this Hunter story. It was Russian misinformation…because that’s the Democratic Party’s go-to on everything that makes them look like idiots. Remember, Hunter Biden’s laptop, where all these incriminating emails were found, was dropped off for repairs at a computer shop in Wilmington in 2019. The man never picked it up. The hard drive was copied by the owner who turned over the device to the FBI and gave a copy of its contents to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.

The New York Post reported on the emails and were promptly censored by Twitter and Facebook. Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s former associate, corroborated the deal the Biden’s tried to hash out with CEFC China Energy, which of course has ties to its communist government. The Bidens tried to cash in on an arrangement with a rival government--but let’s focus on the Trump-Russia collusion story that never happened. Bobulinski was interviewed by the FBI and turned over all documents and devices containing information relating to this failed China venture. This deal was negotiated when Joe was still VP. It’s a story. It’s an allegation worthy of congressional probes, maybe even a special counsel.

Sorry, Joe, your son is still in hot legal water. It was revealed that Hunter has been the subject of a tax fraud investigation for months. It’s been ongoing since 2019. Joe’s brother, Jim, is also involved. Oh, and Hunter apparently didn’t report $400,000 in income from his influence-peddling days in Ukraine on his tax forms.