That's a Lot of People Who Think the 2020 Election was Stolen in Some Way

The 2020 election is over. Joe Biden came out on top, but allegations of voter fraud remain. We have witness statements, affidavits, and allegations of other funny business that involved the mail-in voting process. There’s a reason why Europe has banned mail-in voting; fraud is likely. At the very least, it presents itself with the opportunity and we all know Democrats would certainly take it. Yet, there was a time issue as well. The legal challenges filed by the Trump campaign and its allies were a total disaster. The courts shot them down. Deadlines have passed. The legal avenue is pretty much over. Still, that doesn’t mean that the feelings of voter fraud and this election being stolen are an extremist position. It’s not.

A new poll from Rasmussen showed that roughly half the country thinks the election was stolen from Trump in some way. Even with the Trump campaign being unable to successfully argue mass fraud in the courts based on what they thought was solid evidence, half the country still thinks there was fraud (via Rasmussen):

Most voters say this year’s unprecedented level of mail-in voting was largely successful and continue to think President Trump should concede the presidential race. Republicans, however, strongly believe Democrats are likely to have stolen the election. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters think mail-in voting worked well for the most part. Thirty-nine percent (39%) disagree and say it led to unprecedented voter fraud in this election. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Forty-seven percent (47%) say it’s likely that Democrats stole voters or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Joe Biden would win. […] Sixty-two percent (62%) of Republicans say it’s Very Likely the Democrats stole the election, a view shared by 17% of Democrats and 28% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

That’s a sizeable number of Democrats right there.

I mean, there were a lot of ‘look what fell off the truck’ moments regarding these mail-in ballots during the tallying phase. And some of the breakdowns were shoddy to say the least. Some of these results mirrored returns from elections held in South Korea under Park Chung-hee who was a military dictator.

On January 6th, Congress will count and verify the results of the Electoral College. There are Republican members in the House and Senate who will challenge the results. We could be in for a show. Will it be successful in overturning the results? No. I mean, there’s a chance, but we’re talking about hitting it big in the Mega Millions lottery-type of a situation here.

Yet, the GOP should keep the number of Americans who feel this election was fraudulent in mind for their 2022 midterm promise. Maybe offer congressional probes into the voter fraud allegations if you elect Republicans to take over the House. And maybe Trump should appoint a special counsel before he exits to investigate these claims as well.

But this should be an animating factor regarding the GOP voter base come midterm season. It’s not going away. Tens of millions are infuriated over the fraud allegations, so the GOP should weaponize that in the same fashion that the Democrats took the Russian collusion insanity to hamstring the Trump administration. Granted, the exception here is that there’s evidence of 2020 funny business. There was nothing to the collusion claims, which were a pure myth.