Why Hunter Biden's Tax Returns Need to Be Altered...Or There Will Be Some Calls from the IRS

Yeah, that’s a lot of money Hunter Biden didn’t report as income. The son of the former vice president got a gig being on the board of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma in 2014-15. You all know the story. He had no experience in this sector but was paid $50k/month for access to top Obama officials. They also expected legal protections, which they got when Hunter’s dad, Joey, fired the prosecutor looking into them on corruption allegations. Joe Biden also met these Burisma executives, which exposes that Joe lied about not knowing anything about Hunter’s business dealings. This was all exposed by Hunter, albeit accidentally. He left his laptop at a repair shop in Wilmington back in 2019 that had all of this sensitive information. He forgot to pick it up. The repair shop owner made copies of the hard drive and gave one to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. He also turned the device over to the FBI. The New York Post got a hold of the emails and reported on them, leading to them feeling the wrath of Facebook and big tech who censored them for over a week.

It’s a story.

Now, we learn that Hunter has been investigated by the Feds for nearly a year, and that includes tax evasion allegations. Well, it appears that Hunter didn’t report some $400,000 in Burisma income (via Fox News):

Hunter Biden did not report “approximately $400,000” in income he collected from his position on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings when he joined in 2014, according to an attorney for his firm who noted that his tax returns needed to be amended, a new email obtained by Fox News shows. The memo dated Jan. 16, 2017, one of multiple new emails obtained by Fox News, detailed President-elect Joe Biden’s son's income for the years 2013 through 2015 for tax purposes. Biden, last week, confirmed that he was under federal investigation for his "tax affairs." […] “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement last week. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

A well-placed government source told Fox News that Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation. According to the source, a "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

Yeah, I wonder how this would have impacted the 2020 race if the media weren’t whores for the Democratic Party. The answer would be quite a lot. In fact, decisive in some states. The liberal media railed about the phantom impacts of Russian election interference for years, only to engage in…election interference in 2020.