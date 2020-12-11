Member of Ocasio-Cortez's Squad Knows Why COVID Has Hit Minority Communities So Hard

We’re back to this crap again. It’s already hard enough to combat airborne viruses. It makes it all the more difficult when lefty members of Congress offer their pseudo-intellectual theories as to why a particular virus impacts one group harder than the rest. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) threw a ‘woke’ grenade into this debate with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine got the recommendation of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel last night. There is light at the end of this tunnel. Moderna’s vaccine will be voted on next Thursday. Two vaccines will be primed and ready to be distributed, with the most vulnerable and health care workers being vaccinated first in all probability. Yet, for millions of Americans, economic relief from COVID has stalled on the Hill. This is due to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer gumming up the works in order to better Joe Biden’s chances in the 2020 election. It worked.

Yet, Pressley decided to lecture us about the “comorbidities of structural racism” and get this—apartheid food systems. This is what we call insanity, children. It does nothing to help bring relief to struggling families. It does nothing to combat the virus. It’s simply a left-wing loon using the virus to expound upon the trash concepts of ‘woke’ America. You can file this under not helping. Just take a listen.

.@AyannaPressley: Covid disproportionately impacting black Americans because of “the comorbidities of structural racism ... because of transportation deserts and food apartheid systems” pic.twitter.com/GJfRmArLUO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2020

Get a grip, lady.