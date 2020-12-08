Georgia Voting Technician: I Saw Irregularities with the Mail-in Ballots

A new affidavit from a voting technician in Georgia will probably drum up more questions about the 2020election results. We all know about the funny business that occurred this cycle. The alleged illegal backdating of ballots being one of the main allegations. In the Peach State, this technician alleges mishandling of the mail-in ballots while also adding the overall process was just a total disaster. It will surely feed the opinions of millions of Trump supporters who feel this election was not fair (via Fox News):

An election integrity whistleblower in Georgia told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday she filed an affidavit and reached out to the secretary of state after witnessing several irregularities, including mail-in ballots being handled "haphazardly." […] Bridget Thorne, a Fulton County voting technician, detailed the unsecured ballot handling she witnessed firsthand, including a "big concern" when early voting ballots arrived at the State Farm Arena and were not handled securely. "When they came in from the warehouse, they were haphazardly treated by anybody who wanted to dump the ballots out of the scanner tabulators," Thorne explained, "and there was no oath administered. There weren’t two people present. People were just dumping them in suitcases and then leaving the suitcases on the floor and taking a break for dinner or just quitting the job." She added, "I know how precious a ballot is. It's someone’s vote and it was very disturbing for me to see that."

Regardless, it’s not likely this will change the outcome as it looks as if most of the legal challenges from Trump’s campaign and his allies have been shot down in the courts. At the same time, it will only reinforce in the minds of millions of Americans that this election was not free or fair.