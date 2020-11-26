Biden's Secretary of State Pick Has Some History With Hunter Biden During His Burisma Days

Antony Blinken is a longtime member of the Obama-Biden circle. He was Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Adviser under Obama. He also served as Deputy National Security Adviser to Vice President Joe Biden. He’s been tapped to be our next secretary of state if all the legal avenues become dead ends for the Trump legal team concerning the 2020 voter irregularities that have been documented. Still, Biden is making his picks—and this one is interesting because, well, Hunter might be involved.

Remember that lie Joe told about not knowing what Hunter was doing which got blown up when his son’s emails were revealed by The New York Post? Joe knew what Hunter was doing. In 2014-15, Joe was heading up U.S. policy efforts in Ukraine. Hunter was placed on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, despite his lack of experience, getting paid $50k/month to reportedly sell access to top Obama officials. Well, Joe was introduced to the executives of Burisma by Hunter. Joe also fired the top prosecutor looking into the company on corruption allegations. The company expected access and protection from Hunter. They got both. And now we have details that Hunter wanted to meet with Blinken after he had joined Burisma (via Fox News):

New Secretary of State pick Antony Blinken has a long-standing relationship with President-elect Joe Biden going back to their days in the Obama administration, but State Department emails revealed that during that time Blinken appeared to have made a connection with Hunter Biden as well. In the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, Hunter Biden was the subject of reports about business dealings in Ukraine and China and possible links to his father. Records show that the younger Biden also had ties to Blinken, having scheduled meetings with him while he was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and Blinken was deputy secretary of state. "Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things," Hunter Biden said in a May 22, 2015 email to Blinken that the State Department released in 2019, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request. "Absolutely," Blinken replied. Several emails followed discussing logistics. A separate email from Blinken's assistant on May 27, 2015, listed his schedule for that day. It included a meeting with Hunter Biden set for 3:30 p.m.

The meeting didn’t happen because Beau Biden passed away, but the stench of the alleged corruption from the Biden family syndicate is seeping into Joe Biden’s cabinet picks. If Beau had lived, do you think these two were going to talk about sports, family, or their families? Yeah, and I’m Guccifer 2.0.—please.

The Bidens sell access. That’s all they do. Tony Bobulinski exposed that when he turned over all documents and devices from his time working with Hunter on a deal with CEFC China Energy, which fell through in 2017. But this arrangement was done with Joe’s full knowledge. It started when Joe was still VPOTUS and it’s clear he was banking on using the office to secure a lucrative deal here. The family still got millions as a personal loan from the Chinese; CEFC also has ties, unsurprisingly, to the communist government. Alas, the arrival of the Biden doctrine: get paid and ask questions later.

I doubt the media will cover the Hunter ties. They suffocated that bombshell story with a pillow, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Hunter Biden is not going away. If the GOP keeps the Senate, hearings are happening. If we can retake the House in 2022, the House should launch an investigation into this circus as well.