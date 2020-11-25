Trump Legal Team Scored a Big Win in Nevada. Could it Lead to a 2020 Bombshell?

For the most part, it’s been something of a disaster for the Trump legal team. They’ve lost scores of legal challenges, but I will say they are scrappy and are not giving up. Yet, time is a resource that is in very short supply. Rush Limbaugh and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson have called out the Trump legal effort for hosting press conferences promising bombshell evidence that has yet to be revealed. We’re still waiting, but the Trump team did score a big legal win in Nevada, where a judge granted a motion allowing the campaign to present its evidence regarding voter fraud. Paul Bedard of the Washington Examiner says it could set the precedent for other state challenges:

In its first court victory, a Nevada judge has agreed to let the Trump campaign present its evidence that fraud and illegalities plagued the state’s election, enough to reverse Joe Biden's win and set an example for other state challenges.

According to Trump officials, the judge set a Dec. 3 hearing date and is allowing 15 depositions. What’s more, the campaign plans to present its evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Democratic Clark County where Biden ballots outnumbered Trump ballots by 91,000 in unofficial results.

[…]

Oddly, there has been a virtual news blackout of the Trump court victory. However, there were major headlines on the state Supreme Court’s certification of Biden’s victory Tuesday.

In its court filing from Nov. 17, the Trump team made several allegations of voter fraud, including votes by nonresidents and the dead.

[…]

But its biggest claim was that the signatures on hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were not verified by human officials, as required by law.

What’s more, they found that officials used a machine to verify signatures, apparently against the rules, and even those machines were plagued with problems.