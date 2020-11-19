Key Republican Doesn't Appear to Be Onboard the 'Impeach Whitmer' Train

Well, Michigan is undergoing another lockdown over coronavirus. It’s a new three-week order that comes just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, it’s not as stringent as gyms can remain open if they maintain strict COVID protocols regarding capacity. In short, for individual workouts, you should be fine. The group workouts are done for the time being (via Detroit Free Press):

In-person classes at high schools and colleges statewide will be suspended for three weeks along with eat-in dining at restaurants and bars under sweeping new restrictions aimed at reining in the exponential growth of coronavirus cases in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday. The new public health order is to take effect Wednesday and includes the cancellation of organized sports and group exercise classes, though gyms may remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures, and professional and college athletics may continue. Casinos and movie theaters, indoor ice rinks, bowling alleys and bingo halls also will have to temporarily shut down, and all businesses are asked to allow employees to work from home if possible. Gatherings inside homes are limited to two households at any time and health officials strongly urge families to pick a single other household to interact with over the next three weeks.

Well, I can tell you the household recommendation will not be followed. In fact, I think everyone with cognitive function knows that families simply do not care anymore. They’re going to see each other for Thanksgiving. They’re going to travel for Thanksgiving. And barring the police going door-to-door to enforce this measure, which will not happen, there’s not much government can do here. Simply put, the American people are done with lockdowns. At the same time, Whitmer is facing articles of impeachment for “corrupt conduct,” but not everyone in the Republican-led State House of Representatives is onboard (via Fox News):

Three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives introduced a resolution for impeachment against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday, following the state’s plan to enforce new coronavirus-related restrictions. “Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” Rep. Beau LaFave said on twitter Wednesday. “The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies,” he added. […] But not all of Michigan’s GOP agree with the calls for impeachment and Michigan House Speaker, Rep. Lee Chatfield, R, called the move a “distraction from the real things we have to get done in our state.” “We’re not the party that impeaches someone because we’re upset with policies that they’ve enacted,” he told local news outlet Michigan Live. “I thought it was shameful what the Democrats did to President Trump last last year, and I would I would assume that any attempt by Republicans right now, with the current set of facts that we have to impeach the governor, would be on the same level.” Chatfield and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said they were frustrated that the governor had ordered the partial shutdown on her own but said they were eager to work in a “bipartisan way.”

Yeah, when the Michigan State Senate leadership and the state House speaker are not onboard, this push already dead on arrival.