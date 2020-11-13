ICYMI: MSNBC Post-Election Panel Made Some Decent Points...Except for One Analyst

Yes, liberal America can hardly contain its excitement over the 2020 election. They still should know that ballots are still being counted, legal challenges are still being filed, and there is a chance that Trump can pull this out, albeit in a Hail Mary play. Still, the day after the election, you’d expect some nonsense from the liberal media networks, especially MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," but some of these guests actually made decent points. Willie Geist noted that Trump is not an outlier, which is true. The president is the new face of the GOP. He will remain a force in the party and the conservative movement for a long time. The second was Mike Barnicle who noted how there are huge swaths of this country who simply hate the liberal media and being told what to do (via Fox News):

“I think it’s a little bit closer than they wanted it to play out,” Barnicle said. “Clearly, no matter who wins this, no matter what the final result is, we are now living in a nation seeking an identity.” Barnicle added that there are a “huge, huge number of Americans” who clearly “resent being told what to do, how to live, how to feel about things” and hate the mainstream media. “The job of the next president of the United States, whoever it is, is to try to figure out how we can heel this nation,” Barnicle said. “The rupture in this country is incredibly wide.” […] Co-host Willie Giest then declared, “He’s not a fluke. We can officially say that now. Donald Trump is not a fluke. He is not an outlier. He’s not an aberration. Just look at the vote totals.” […] Axios CEO Jim VandeHei also joined the program and admitted the mainstream media botched pre-Election Day predictions. “I think all of us have to have a little bit of humility, and a lot of people in bubbles have to realize they don’t understand America,” VandeHei conceded.

All good points, yes. All sound good, yes—but the liberal media hates rural America. They hate those who aren’t educated. They don’t want to get to know them. They’re not good people. They’re the media operatives for the Democratic Party. Still, I’ll give half a gold star to MSNBC for taking a more analytical approach, whereas the rest of this network’s hosting line-up is simply unhinged. And after all of these points about the media, Trump, and what this election means, you can never count out John Heilemann to add his take by calling the president a “blatantly racist tin-pot dictator.”

Yeah, no matter what they do, folks, these people hate us. Act accordingly.