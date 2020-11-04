Virginia

Biden Won Virginia, But Trump's Showing in the Northern Part of the State Was...Surprising

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 12:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Virginia has become the electoral unicorn for Republicans. It hasn’t gone red since George W. Bush’s successful 2004 re-election campaign. The Obama era and the hyper-liberalization of the northern part of the state. Yet, something was up last night. For a brief moment, a legitimate ‘what if’ scenario occurred since the state was 35 percent in, but Trump was approaching one million votes. The president got a little over 1.7 million in 2016, losing the state to Hillary Clinton by five points. 

Yet, the excitement died when it was reported that a huge amount of early ballots, around 900,000, had yet to be counted. And being NoVa, you could guess how they broke. That’s why AP felt comfortable calling it for Biden (via AP):

The AP declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of Virginia at 7:31 p.m. EST, after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state.

With about 53% of the vote counted statewide at 11:00 p.m., completed counts in a representative selection of precincts in communities across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump.

But for a time, Trump was outperforming his numbers in the state. In the end, he did, garnering 200,000 more votes, but it still wasn’t enough. Right now, all focus is on Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. 

Follow the Townhall live blog for up to the minute results and commentary.

