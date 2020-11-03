Yes, There Was Panic Engulfing Democrats in One of the 'Core Three' States This Past Weekend

You all know the ‘core three’ by this point, folks: North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. If Trump wins this slate, plus one state from the Rust Belt, preferably Michigan. The game is over. Right now, all three are looking good for Trump. In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is confident of victory. In the Sunshine State, Democrats are underperforming big league in Democratic counties. We could be heading for a bloodbath in Florida, but what about Arizona.
BREAKING: Arizona Dems are so worried seeing Joe Biden's lead slipping away in key battleground state that they sent out frantic texts to volunteers over weekend to ignore previous COVID precautions & go out "knocking on doors" for Biden--even if canvassers have low-grade fevers— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 3, 2020
Almost to the point in Maricopa where the Is and Ds together can't overcome Rs.— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 3, 2020
Now let's add in the red rurals that are overwhelmingly Trump. https://t.co/ab691jStfH
Maricopa election day 10:30 update:— The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 3, 2020
Total: 64,236
R: 31,395
D: 11,759
O: 21,082 pic.twitter.com/oFxik1P5qs
FLORIDA— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 3, 2020
Trump 50% (+3)
Biden 47%
PENNSYLVANIA
Trump 49% (+2)
Biden 47%
OHIO
Trump 49% (+2)
Biden 47%
GEORGIA
Trump 49% (+2)
Biden 47%
NORTH CAROLINA
Trump 49% (+2)
Biden 47%
MICHIGAN
Trump 48%
Biden 48%
Wick, LV, 10/24-25https://t.co/2vrbxZf9wo
There’s been movement there for sure. Apparently, over the weekend, Arizona Democrats were so worried about Joe Biden’s position in the state that they sent mass texts to their volunteers to get out, ignore COVID protocols, and do something the Biden campaign has shunned all year: go door knocking. Oh, and even those with “low-grade fevers” were told to go and try to keep Joe Biden alive in the state.
Early vote totals from Maricopa County show that rural GOP was MAGA-heavy to the point where it would overwhelm the Democratic and Independent voter bases.
Uh oh, Joe.