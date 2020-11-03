Arizona

Yes, There Was Panic Engulfing Democrats in One of the 'Core Three' States This Past Weekend

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 5:15 PM
Yes, There Was Panic Engulfing Democrats in One of the 'Core Three' States This Past Weekend

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

You all know the ‘core three’ by this point, folks: North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. If Trump wins this slate, plus one state from the Rust Belt, preferably Michigan. The game is over. Right now, all three are looking good for Trump. In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is confident of victory. In the Sunshine State, Democrats are underperforming big league in Democratic counties. We could be heading for a bloodbath in Florida, but what about Arizona. 

There’s been movement there for sure. Apparently, over the weekend, Arizona Democrats were so worried about Joe Biden’s position in the state that they sent mass texts to their volunteers to get out, ignore COVID protocols, and do something the Biden campaign has shunned all year: go door knocking. Oh, and even those with “low-grade fevers” were told to go and try to keep Joe Biden alive in the state. 

Early vote totals from Maricopa County show that rural GOP was MAGA-heavy to the point where it would overwhelm the Democratic and Independent voter bases. 

Uh oh, Joe. 

