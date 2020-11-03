Yes, There Was Panic Engulfing Democrats in One of the 'Core Three' States This Past Weekend

You all know the ‘core three’ by this point, folks: North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. If Trump wins this slate, plus one state from the Rust Belt, preferably Michigan. The game is over. Right now, all three are looking good for Trump. In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is confident of victory. In the Sunshine State, Democrats are underperforming big league in Democratic counties. We could be heading for a bloodbath in Florida, but what about Arizona.

BREAKING: Arizona Dems are so worried seeing Joe Biden's lead slipping away in key battleground state that they sent out frantic texts to volunteers over weekend to ignore previous COVID precautions & go out "knocking on doors" for Biden--even if canvassers have low-grade fevers — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 3, 2020

Almost to the point in Maricopa where the Is and Ds together can't overcome Rs.



Now let's add in the red rurals that are overwhelmingly Trump. https://t.co/ab691jStfH — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 3, 2020

Maricopa election day 10:30 update:

Total: 64,236

R: 31,395

D: 11,759

O: 21,082 pic.twitter.com/oFxik1P5qs — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 3, 2020

FLORIDA

Trump 50% (+3)

Biden 47%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

.

OHIO

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

.

GEORGIA

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 49% (+2)

Biden 47%

.

MICHIGAN

Trump 48%

Biden 48%



Wick, LV, 10/24-25https://t.co/2vrbxZf9wo — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 3, 2020

There’s been movement there for sure. Apparently, over the weekend, Arizona Democrats were so worried about Joe Biden’s position in the state that they sent mass texts to their volunteers to get out, ignore COVID protocols, and do something the Biden campaign has shunned all year: go door knocking. Oh, and even those with “low-grade fevers” were told to go and try to keep Joe Biden alive in the state.

Early vote totals from Maricopa County show that rural GOP was MAGA-heavy to the point where it would overwhelm the Democratic and Independent voter bases.

Uh oh, Joe.