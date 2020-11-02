Trump Campaign Communications Director Zeroes In on Why Fox News' Polling Has 'Notoriously Bad'

Someone is going to be eating a lot of crow regarding the polls. Of course, you know I think they’re off—way off. You know the drill by now. College-educated voters, Democrats, and Trump-hating suburban Republicans are all being oversampled. The Trump vote, as always, is being undercounted. Registered voter polls are still being used. It’s a mess. If Biden was up by the amount the fake news press has been peddling for the past month, Biden could just sit in a basement. We know the usual suspects when it comes to polling, and now Fox News is no exception.

Why?

Well, as it so happens, the polling division is petty much run by Democrats. Trump communications director Tim Murtagh took no prisoners in delivering his thoughts about the network’s polling operation during an interview with host Harris Faulkner.

Personally, Murtagh likes Faulkner, which he made clear, but added why Fox News polls are “notoriously bad.”

“Your main pollster is always working for failed Democratic candidates and was in fact, Tom Steyer’s pollster. You got one college professor in there so you can call it bipartisan, but it’s a Democratic polling firm—and it’s a big one. And so, we’ve always discounted Fox News’ polls,” he said.

He added that battleground state polls show this race is tightening, and given the increase of anxiety from Democrats—I’d say that’s about right.