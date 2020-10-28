Twitter

Why Ted Cruz Accused Twitter's CEO For Lying Under Oath Over Tech Censorship

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 5:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Senate Commerce Committee had their long-awaited hearing with the heads of Big Tech, Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, admitted that they have no evidence that the Hunter Biden story is false, despite the platform locking out The New York Post, who first reported on the trove of emails that revealed a web of corruption that very likely involved the former vice president. It was an intense back-and-forth, with Outkick’s Clay Travis noting this flamethrower of a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX):

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?” Cruz asked.

@jack claimed Twitter doesn’t have the ability to influence elections. He really claimed…

Right, because blocking a story on your platform about a potential bombshell story about corruption engulfing the Biden family, and the national security risks involved, isn’t influencing anything right? And we’re not even scratching the surface on that issue, I get it. For now, we'll see how their tense exchange carries over now that Cruz has accused Dorsey of lying under oath.

Dorsey also said that anyone could now share a story from The New York Post. Cruz later showed that wasn't the case. The NY Post is still all locked up. 

“What Jack told the Senate, under oath, is false. I just tried to tweet The New York Post story alleging Biden’s CCP corruption. Still blocked. 18 USC 1621 makes it a felony to lie under oath to the Senate,” he tweeted.

You can catch the full exchange here:

Oh, and Dorsey also claimed they didn't censor President Trump. That's another lie

