Is Lisa Murkowski Going to Stab Her Party in the Back During Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Vote?

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is out of committee and on her way to a full confirmation vote in the Senate. Her nomination was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, which was boycotted by Senate Democrats. They can throw their tantrum; we’re filling the seat. And they can’t stop us. Elections have consequences. Judge Barrett had a smooth series of hearings. She’s beyond qualified to be on the Court. Anyone who says otherwise is frankly an idiot. It’s going to happen, libs. Shut up and sit down.

Monday is slated to be the final vote, but not before some GOP defections occurred and by the usual suspects. No, believe it or not, Mitt Romney, weak trash that he is, was not part of this crew. It did nothing to change the outcome, but we’re keeping tabs on those who go RINO. As Chad Pergram of Fox News noted in a lengthy Twitter thread on how the process will go once ACB leaves committee, if McConnell wanted to put the pedal to the metal on ACB’s nomination vote, he’d invoke cloture on Friday, which he did Friday.

“McConnell must move to shift the Senate into executive session (versus legislative session) to specifically consider the Barrett nomination. Such a process likely requires a vote – but is not debatable (subject to a filibuster),” he added. That also happened and it passed, albeit with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voting against the legislative session move (via Daily Caller News Foundation):

Senators Collins & Murkowski voted nay. Senators Harris, Jones & Sinema did not vote. https://t.co/VYLcPthMg8 — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) October 23, 2020

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted against going into an executive session to consider the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett Friday. The United States Senate voted 51 to 46 to go into executive session to consider the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Democratic senators Kamala Harris of California, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona did not vote. Collins and Murkowski voted nay – a possible indication of how Murkowski will vote on Barrett’s confirmation. The Maine senator has already said that she will vote against Barrett’s confirmation. “I’ve shared for a while that I didn’t think we should be taking this up until after the election, and I haven’t changed,” Murkowski said Thursday, Newsweek reported.

Well, for a time, there was a brief glimpse into a road for redemption for Murkowski who was insufferable during the Brett Kavanaugh nomination slog. She said she was against filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but then backtracked, saying she couldn’t rule out voting to confirm whoever Trump nominated back in September. Now, it seems likely that she’ll vote against or merely abstain. Either way, she’s not with the team on this, so she remains a spineless moderate who should get ZERO help when re-election time comes for her. For Collins, I get it. It doesn’t help her in Maine. It doesn’t make her opposition any less disappointing. Of all people, I’d thought Romney feckless and timid as he is would be part of this voting bloc. He’s not. That doesn’t mean his past vote in support of impeaching Trump is forgiven. The good news is that even with Lisa deciding to vote against putting another accomplished and qualified woman on the Supreme Court, we still have the votes.