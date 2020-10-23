Democratic Congressman Blows Up Joe Biden's Spot on the Oil Industry

Even President Trump was stunned when he said it. Former Vice President Joe Biden said that if elected, he’ll destroy the oil industry. It wasn’t that blunt, but voters, especially those who make a living from this sector of the economy know what he meant. Now, the former VP and his team are backtracking a bit, saying the real target in that statement was the subsidies to the industry (via The Hill):

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden couched his debate comments pledging to transition away from the oil industry Thursday, saying after the event in Nashville, Tenn., that the U.S. would not get rid of fossil fuels for a long time. “Eventually we're going to have to go to oil, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels. We're getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels, but we're not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time,” Biden told reporters on the ground in Tennessee after the debate.

But even members of Biden’s own party know what he means as well. Rep. Dan Garamendi (D-CA) knew exactly what Joe meant:

Democrat Rep. John Garamendi: Joe Biden was "very clear" he wanted to end the oil industry

So, Joe wants to wreck the economy, or at the very least get the fires cooking on that end and wants to ban fracking in the immediate. We have the tapes of both Joe and Kamala saying so, and Pennsylvania voters know Joe is full of it regarding his ‘buddy-buddy’ attitude towards this sector as well.