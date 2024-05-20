A ‘Trans’ Athlete Won a Girls’ State Title. Here’s How the Crowd Reacted.

A transgender high school athlete was booed at a track and field event after he competed against females and won a state title.

The athlete, Aayden Gallagher won the Oregon Girls' 6A 200-meter race by two-tenths of a second. Reportedly, Gallagher had the best time of the preliminary heats in the event (via the New York Post):

Gallagher finished in first place in the 400-meter preliminary event with a 56.14 time – 0.23 seconds better than the second-place finisher. Gallagher finished second in the 200-meter preliminary event with a time of 24.49 – about 0.17 slower than the first-place finisher. Those events led her to qualifying for the state finals that occurred this weekend.

The meet reportedly took place in Eugene, Oregon, the same stadium where the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials take place.

Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced.



Then watch them when the boys name is announced.



Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren't. This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive. https://t.co/VmjeTtwgIk pic.twitter.com/5o36MbMICD — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 19, 2024

Last month, Townhall reported how Gallagher competed in the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, where he dominated women’s races, especially the 200-meter. Our sister site, RedState, noted that if Gallagher had competed in the boy’s 200-meter at the event, he would have finished in 61st place.

“These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl,” Libs of Tik Tok wrote on X with a clip of Gallagher competing in one of the races.

“He is a cheater.”

A male just won the Girls 200m Varsity in Sherwood, Oregon. He set a new record for the girls race.



These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl.



He is a cheater.



Video :… pic.twitter.com/DzQZ7fN5kv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024



