Don't Back Down
What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want...
There's No Way This Happened to a Former Dem Senator
The Bizarre Home Invasion Saga Involving Paul Pelosi Comes to an End
US Ambassador Joins UN's 'Remembrance' of 'The Butcher of Tehran'
Two Charts Democrats Don't Want You to See
House Republicans Have a Message for Schumer Regarding His So-Called Border Bill
Fetterman Pushes Back on AOC's Criticism of Him
House Education Committee Releases Update on Its Antisemitism Probe. Harvard Responds.
It's Official: ICC Prosecutor Is Seeking Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leader
Trump's Remark During NRA Speech Reignites the Left's Fears That He's a Threat...
Republican Senators Will Introduce Legislation to Legalize IVF Treatment Nationally
Is It Already Too Late for a Biden Comeback?
‘No Sign of Life’ at Crash Site of Helicopter Carrying Iranian President
Tipsheet

A ‘Trans’ Athlete Won a Girls’ State Title. Here’s How the Crowd Reacted.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 20, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

A transgender high school athlete was booed at a track and field event after he competed against females and won a state title. 

The athlete, Aayden Gallagher won the Oregon Girls' 6A 200-meter race by two-tenths of a second. Reportedly, Gallagher had the best time of the preliminary heats in the event (via the New York Post):

Advertisement

Gallagher finished in first place in the 400-meter preliminary event with a 56.14 time – 0.23 seconds better than the second-place finisher. Gallagher finished second in the 200-meter preliminary event with a time of 24.49 – about 0.17 slower than the first-place finisher.

Those events led her to qualifying for the state finals that occurred this weekend.

The meet reportedly took place in Eugene, Oregon, the same stadium where the U.S. Championships and Olympic Trials take place.

Last month, Townhall reported how Gallagher competed in the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, where he dominated women’s races, especially the 200-meter. Our sister site, RedState, noted that if Gallagher had competed in the boy’s 200-meter at the event, he would have finished in 61st place. 

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“These high school girls just had their dream stolen from them because the school is catering the delusions of a boy who pretends to be a girl,” Libs of Tik Tok wrote on X with a clip of Gallagher competing in one of the races.

“He is a cheater.”


Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
House Republicans Have a Message for Schumer Regarding His So-Called Border Bill Spencer Brown
What Biden Said at the NAACP Dinner Last Night Is Why Aides Want to Shorten His Speeches Matt Vespa
US Ambassador Joins UN's 'Remembrance' of 'The Butcher of Tehran' Spencer Brown
Is It Already Too Late for a Biden Comeback? Guy Benson
Thank You, Alvin Bragg? Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement