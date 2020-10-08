Uh Oh, Joe: Even PA Voters Know You're Full of Crap When It Comes to Fracking

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are two unlikable candidates on the 2020 Democratic ticket, who have refused to answer whether they’ll pack the Supreme Court and have been caught lying regarding fracking. Energy issues are key in a state like Pennsylvania, which Biden has to retake this November if he has a shot of winning the presidency. With an anti-fracking stance, he may find conquering the Keystone State to be all but impossible. Natural gas has been great to Pennsylvania and the local economy. Both candidates have declared they will ban it. We have the receipts. We have the videos. On Biden’s campaign website, it says he supports the Green New Deal, which kills fracking. It also bans the internal combustion engine, but that’s for another time.

The point is that Pennsylvania voters know where both of you stand, guys. You’re not going to lie your way through this, and even if you didn’t want to ban it—you’re stuck. You’d owe too big a debt to the environmental left to do nothing on this. You’d have to subject scores of American families to economic destitution.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don't want you to see their previous statements on how they want to ban fracking. pic.twitter.com/fwGwFUdOMX — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden said, “look into my eyes, I guarantee you… we’re going to end fossil fuel.”



That includes fracking jobs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/ZX49kPqehX — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

Joe Biden wants to ban fracking. pic.twitter.com/dtLb5eaB2U — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 8, 2020

MSNBC went to Beaver, PA and found that voters here know exactly where these two clowns stand on energy and what will happen should they get elected.

Pennsylvania voters are “disappointed” that Biden & Harris are lying about their plan to ban fracking.



“I have seen that she said that she would ban it, and so has Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/QtyUwNNV8Z — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

And as of now, there’s not enough time to turn that ship around. There’s too many statements and videos showing them dead set on killing this industry.