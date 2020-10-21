The Russia Misinformation Narrative Peddled By Democrats to Protect Joe Biden Was Dealt a Massive Blow

The Democrats’ main talking point against the Hunter Biden emails was never convincing, to begin with—and now that narrative has suffered buckshot to the face. The emails are real—and it’s not part of a Russian misinformation campaign. For a couple of days, Democrats and their liberal media allies were railing that this was a set-up, it was a hack, it was anything that would keep Joe Biden’s squeaky-clean image of being stained. Too late. Hunter’s emails show that Joe Biden was aware of his son’s Ukraine deals with energy company Burisma; Hunter introduced his father to its executives. As you all know, Hunter got this gig around the time Joe was spearheading our policy efforts in Ukraine around 2014. Hunter was given a $50k/month salary and it’s clear from these emails that a) he was selling access to then-top Obama officials, and b) the company expected protections from the corruption probe that put Burisma under the microscope. Joe Biden handled that by firing the prosecutor by threatening to withhold aid. Doesn’t this sound familiar? Only in Biden’s case, it actually happened.

A senior intel official tells @FDRLST: “Just so everyone understands, the people who actually have access to evidence and intel (DNI/DOJ) say the laptop isn’t a Russian op. The people who don’t (Schiff) say it is. But which of these groups is the media breathlessly reporting on?” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 21, 2020

#BREAKING: A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson

1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden's laptop & the emails in question weren't part of a Russian disinformation campaign.



2) The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 20, 2020

MORE: @marthamaccallum is told by a Federal Law Enforcement Official that the emails are “authentic.”

And that the laptop may have not been looked at right away when it was received. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 20, 2020

Finally - per my talks with sources tonight - Big bipartisan takeaway verified by Republican & Dem sides: as of now, investigators have revealed no evidence showing that this is a Russian disinfo campaign – but the investigation is ongoing, and it has not been ruled out. END. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 21, 2020

?? The FBI has confirmed that the Hunter Biden emails are REAL. — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 21, 2020

What’s more, is that the repudiation that this is a Russian misinformation plot has a bipartisan consensus (via Washington Examiner):

Federal law enforcement agencies do not believe the contents on Hunter Biden's laptop are part of a foreign election interference effort. […] Since the release of some emails to the New York Post last week, many Democrats and former intelligence officials have speculated that the contents of the hard drive cannot be trusted. "We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election," President Trump said on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning. The trove of emails and photos first published by the New York Post last week contained insights into Biden's foreign business dealings, including one deal that seemed to imply a payoff to his father. […] The IC and DOJ are in lock-step on this: there is absolutely zero evidence or intel that the laptop or the information contained therein is a Russian op. Schiff and the former officials making unfounded statements or signing their names to open letters are proving themselves to be the gang who couldn’t shoot straight," a senior intelligence official told the Washington Examiner.

And now, some images from that hard drive have been turned over to Delaware State Police. It appears Hunter was into looking at underage girls. These emails came to light when Hunter dropped off his laptop for repairs in April of 2019. He never picked it up. The owner of the shop took possession of the device per the user agreement; it has been at the location for months. He made a copy of the hard drive and turned the device over to the FBI. A copy of the hard drive was also given to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer.

But you see how deranged the media establishment has become. As soon as there’s a story that makes Democrats look bad, especially when we’re less than two weeks from Election Day, it’s the Russians. Nope. Joe is just corrupt, along with the rest of his disgraced family.

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020