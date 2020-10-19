SCOTUS Will Settle Once and For All the Issues Over Trump's Border Wall

The Supreme Court said they will hear two more cases regarding the immigration policies of the Trump administration—and it is very likely soon-to-be Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be hearing those arguments. On the docket are cased involving the administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that was aimed to curb the flow of migrants into the United States. Under this rule, migrants hoping to gain entry into our country must remain in neighboring Mexico to await their hearing. This was done to reportedly end the catch and release nonsense under the Obama administration, where, of course, these illegals wouldn’t show up for their court date. The other involves funding for Trump’s 2016 border wall initiative, a key 2016 campaign promise, where Trump diverted money for the military to fund the initiative (via Fox News):

One case involves the Trump administration's "remain in Mexico" asylum policy, and the other deals with funding for the wall being constructed on the U.S.-Mexico border. In the other case, Wolf v. Innovation Law Lab, the Trump administration is appealing lower-court rulings invalidating its “Migrant Protection Protocols”--the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program--for non-Mexican asylum-seekers, mostly coming from Central America. The policy, which was established in January 2019, was aimed a reducing the flow of people entering the U.S. to seek asylum. Under this policy, they are returned to Mexico to await their hearings instead of being allowed into the U.S. The policy was first enforced at the San Ysidro, Calif. port of entry before being extended across the entire border. […] The case of Trump v. Sierra club deals with a challenge to the president’s constitutional authority when transferring military funds to help build the border wall. At issue is how much discretion courts should have when the president seeks to repurpose $2.5 billion in military funds in the face of what he determines to be a "national emergency"-- the influx of immigrants and illegal drugs along the U.S.-Mexico border.

All will be decided, with another case regarding whether illegal aliens can be disregarded in the census. That’s another case Amy Coney Barrett is bound to sit on as well.